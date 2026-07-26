Netanyahu To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday, Iran Talks High On Agenda

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netanyahu attacked ICC, alleging former prosecutor's misconduct.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington on Monday for talks with US President Donald Trump, with the situation in Iran expected to top the agenda. The visit also comes amid growing tensions over the International Criminal Court (ICC), following the departure of Prosecutor Karim Khan. Netanyahu said he would discuss a range of pending issues with Trump, while also attending a memorial service for the late Senator Lindsey Graham, whom he described as one of Israel's greatest friends. He further welcomed Washington's firm stance against the ICC.

Iran Talks In Focus

Addressing a government meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu confirmed that his discussions with Trump would cover developments in Iran alongside other key bilateral issues.

"Tomorrow I will fly to Washington to meet, at his invitation, with President Trump," Netanyahu said, adding that he would also attend a memorial service for the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Calling Graham "one of Israel's greatest friends since its inception", Netanyahu said it was appropriate to honour the late US senator before turning to talks with Trump on regional security and other matters.

The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Iran remaining a central concern for both Washington and Jerusalem.

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Fresh Attack On ICC

Netanyahu also used his remarks to launch a fresh attack on the International Criminal Court following the recent departure of former Prosecutor Karim Khan.

He alleged that Khan accelerated legal action against him and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to divert attention from allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him. Netanyahu claimed the former prosecutor had abandoned an earlier plan to visit Israel and instead pursued arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.

The Israeli Prime Minister accused the ICC of corruption, saying recent developments had exposed what he described as the institution's flawed motives.

Netanyahu also revealed that he had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday, saying Rubio reaffirmed Washington's intention to act firmly against the ICC.

According to Netanyahu, Rubio believes the court threatens the sovereignty of democratic nations by attempting to interfere in their security decisions. Netanyahu described the US position as a "very positive development" and said it was important for countries around the world to recognise what he called the ICC's overreach.

The Washington visit is expected to focus on regional security, US-Israel cooperation and the evolving situation in Iran, alongside the growing dispute over the ICC.

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