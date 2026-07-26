PoK Unrest Enters 47th Day As 'Long March' To Muzaffarabad Gains Momentum

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thousands are marching to Muzaffarabad, demanding full political authority.

Civil unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has entered its 47th consecutive day, with tensions escalating after the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) called for a decisive showdown with Pakistani authorities. Thousands of protesters have begun converging on Rawalakot, ahead of a planned march to the regional capital, Muzaffarabad, on July 27, coinciding with the scheduled regional legislative assembly elections. The movement, which began as a campaign of civil disobedience, has now evolved into a direct political challenge, with organisers declaring that negotiations have ended and mass mobilisation is now the only path forward.

Talks Collapse

The movement took a dramatic turn late on Saturday night when Sardar Umar Nazir, a leading figure in the Awami Action Committee, announced that negotiations with Pakistani authorities had completely broken down.

Addressing supporters shortly after midnight, Nazir said talks had been underway since July 14, following an earlier ultimatum that expired on July 21. He stated that none of the committee's principal demands had been accepted and that the notification branding protesters and committee members as terrorists remained in force.

"We have talked as much as we could. Now, a march on Muzaffarabad is the only option left," Nazir declared.

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March To Muzaffarabad

Under the committee's mobilisation plan, convoys from Mirpur began travelling towards Rawalakot on July 26, where demonstrators are assembling before launching the final march.

The unified procession towards Muzaffarabad is scheduled to begin immediately after Dhuhr prayers at 12:30 pm on July 27, with protesters advancing simultaneously from Rawalakot and surrounding districts.

More than 1,25,000 demonstrators have already gathered in Rawalakot as the movement gains momentum across the region. Protesters in several districts have also torn down posters and banners of pro-Pakistan political parties as convoys continue to arrive.

The movement's demands have also shifted significantly. Addressing a large gathering in Rawalakot, senior activist Sardar Aman Khan declared that the struggle had moved beyond its original 38-point charter of demands.

"Tomorrow's march is about a single core demand: handing full political authority to the people of PoK and ending Pakistan's state intervention," Khan said, while accusing Pakistan's military establishment of suppressing local voices.

With thousands now preparing to march on Muzaffarabad, security forces in the regional capital remain on high alert as the mobilisation heads towards what organisers describe as a defining moment in PoK's political landscape.

Also Read: Pakistan Assembly In Gilgit-Baltistan Passes Resolution Seeking 'Fifth Province' Status Amid Turmoil In PoK