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Fast-Track Courts, Tougher Jail Terms: What Centre's New Anti-Paper Leak Bill Proposes
Pralhad Joshi assumed charge as Education Minister ahead of the Centre's anti-paper leak Bill. The proposed law provides fast-track courts, stricter penalties and faster trials after the NEET-UG row.
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Fast-Track Courts, Tougher Jail Terms: What Centre's New Anti-Paper Leak Bill Proposes
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