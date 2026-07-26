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PM Modi Announces High-Powered Exam Reforms Task Force Led By Nandan Nilekani | WATCH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a video announcing the constitution of a High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms, with Infosys co-founder and technology visionary Nandan Nilekani appointed to lead the panel.
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In the video message, the Prime Minister described the initiative as a significant step towards strengthening India's examination system through comprehensive reforms.
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