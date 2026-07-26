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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Announces High-Powered Exam Reforms Task Force Led By Nandan Nilekani | WATCH

PM Modi Announces High-Powered Exam Reforms Task Force Led By Nandan Nilekani | WATCH

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 07:06 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a video announcing the constitution of a High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms, with Infosys co-founder and technology visionary Nandan Nilekani appointed to lead the panel.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

In the video message, the Prime Minister described the initiative as a significant step towards strengthening India's examination system through comprehensive reforms.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
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