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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesElvish Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary Arrive In Nanded For Dahi Handi Event: WATCH

Elvish Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary Arrive In Nanded For Dahi Handi Event: WATCH

Elvish Yadav and Akanksha Choudhary arrive in Nanded for a Dahi Handi event as videos and pictures of their visit go viral among fans.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Elvish Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary reached Nanded for Dahi Handi.
  • Enthusiastic fans welcomed both celebrities; videos went viral online.
  • Their visit followed recent workfront activities and public controversies.

Elvish Yadav and Akanksha Choudhary have arrived in Nanded to attend a Dahi Handi event, drawing considerable attention from fans. Videos and pictures of the two celebrities have been circulating online, showing enthusiastic supporters gathering to welcome Elvish.

ALSO READ: 'I Don't Think God Comes With Rules': Apoorva Mukhija Calls Coachella Kalawa Controversy Her 'Breaking Point'

Elvish Yadav And Akanksha Choudhary Reach Nanded

Elvish Yadav arrived in Nanded along with Akanksha Choudhary, reportedly travelling by a private jet, for a Dahi Handi event.

Five days ago, both Elvish Yadav and Akanksha Choudhary announced that they would be attending the event in Nanded. Since their arrival, several videos and photographs featuring the two have gone viral on social media.

Some of the circulating clips show fans welcoming Elvish with shawls, flowers and bouquets. Other visuals reportedly capture moments from his journey, including footage linked to a private jet.

Elvish Yadav's Workfront

Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTuber, singer and television personality who rose to prominence through YouTube before winning Bigg Boss OTT in 2023. He was recently seen on Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment.

He is currently part of Playground Season 5, where he serves as a mentor.

Earlier this week, Elvish became embroiled in controversy after a video went viral in which he could be seen abusing Tejaswini Prakash.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Gullu, Mahi Vij, Isha Rikhi, Mary Kom And More Confirmed To Enter Salman Khan’s Show

Akanksha Choudhary's Workfront

Akanksha Choudhary is a model, content creator and reality television personality. She rose to fame as the 'Phool Wali Ladki' on MTV Splitsvilla 16 and later appeared on Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2.

On Saturday, a new music video featuring Akanksha Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat was released. The video features the viral duo, while the song NAA PUSHDE has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Elvish Yadav and Akanksha Choudhary travel to Nanded?

They arrived in Nanded to attend a Dahi Handi event. Both celebrities had announced their planned attendance five days prior to their arrival.

How did fans react to Elvish Yadav's arrival in Nanded?

Fans enthusiastically welcomed Elvish Yadav, presenting him with shawls, flowers, and bouquets. Videos and pictures of his arrival have gone viral online.

What are some notable achievements of Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is an Indian YouTuber and television personality who won Bigg Boss OTT in 2023. He is currently a mentor on Playground Season 5.

What is Akanksha Choudhary's professional background?

Akanksha Choudhary is a model, content creator, and reality TV personality. She rose to fame on MTV Splitsvilla 16 and later appeared on Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Nanded Elvish Yadav Akanksha Choudhary Dahi Handi Event
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