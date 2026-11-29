Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan condemned Scout, Gullu for controversial Love Gill comments.

Salman branded episode

Clip showed Scout blaming Love Gill, leading to her breakdown.

Scout's girlfriend Kaashvi declined immediate comment on controversy.

Salman Khan expressed his anger at Scout and Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The host was particularly unhappy with their conversation about fellow contestant Love Gill and described the episode as the "worst" in the show's history.

Reacting to the incident, Salman said, "This is the worst Bigg Boss episode ever in the history." He then addressed both contestants and added, "Aap dono ko abhi bhi realise nahi ho raha hai ki what have you done to you two and what have you done to the show."

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Salman also asked Scout and Gullu to imagine how they would react if someone made similar remarks about their sisters. He pointed out that the show had made considerable efforts to counsel Scout and explain the seriousness of the situation.

"Aaj tak shayad hi kisi ek insaan ke liye itna effort liya gaya hai samjhane ke liye," Salman said. He added that several people had tried to make Scout understand the consequences of his behaviour.

The host also warned Scout that his remarks could affect his credibility and make it difficult for others to trust him. Salman further admitted that he was shocked after watching the clip.

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Scout’s Girlfriend Kaashvi Reacts

Meanwhile, Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, was asked about the controversy while livestreaming Sunday's episode. When viewers urged her to share her thoughts, she appeared hesitant and said, "I'm sorry, guys. I don't have anything to say."

As viewers continued asking her to comment, Kaashvi replied, "Whatever I'll have to say, I'll say after the show."

PART 02 : Salman is very angry on #ScoutOP and Gullu for the whole conversation and call this season "THE WORST SEASON"😭 Salman also brings kaashvi's name again💔 #ScoutArmy • #BiggBoss20 • #BB20 https://t.co/hn7KOEc8qN — Me_Jinx (@I_am_Jinxxx) November 29, 2026

Love Gill Breaks Down After Clip

Salman's reaction followed a clip showing a private conversation between Scout and Gullu about fellow contestant Love Gill. In the footage, Scout allegedly suggested that Love had tried to get close to him, seemingly shifting the blame towards her.

Kaashvi 🗣️ Kya Hi Bolu 😔 #BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #Kaashvi #LoveGill #BB20 https://t.co/cd3oibkj4p — Skyuga (@Skyuga004) November 29, 2026

After watching the clip, Love broke down in tears. Salman questioned Scout's intentions and reprimanded him for his remarks. He also suggested that Scout appeared to be trying to give himself a "clean chit" in front of others. The conversation became a major point of discussion during the episode, prompting Salman to question both contestants over their conduct.