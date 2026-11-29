Salman Khan was angry because of a conversation between Scout and Gullu about fellow contestant Love Gill, which he described as the
Bigg Boss 20: Salman Slams Scout And Gullu Over Conversation About Love Gill, Calls It ‘Worst Episode Ever’
Salman Khan reprimanded Scout and Gullu during Weekend Ka Vaar over their conversation about Love Gill. Scout’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani, also addressed the controversy during a livestream.
- Salman Khan condemned Scout, Gullu for controversial Love Gill comments.
- Salman branded episode
- Clip showed Scout blaming Love Gill, leading to her breakdown.
- Scout's girlfriend Kaashvi declined immediate comment on controversy.
Salman Khan expressed his anger at Scout and Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The host was particularly unhappy with their conversation about fellow contestant Love Gill and described the episode as the "worst" in the show's history.
Reacting to the incident, Salman said, "This is the worst Bigg Boss episode ever in the history." He then addressed both contestants and added, "Aap dono ko abhi bhi realise nahi ho raha hai ki what have you done to you two and what have you done to the show."
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Salman also asked Scout and Gullu to imagine how they would react if someone made similar remarks about their sisters. He pointed out that the show had made considerable efforts to counsel Scout and explain the seriousness of the situation.
"Aaj tak shayad hi kisi ek insaan ke liye itna effort liya gaya hai samjhane ke liye," Salman said. He added that several people had tried to make Scout understand the consequences of his behaviour.
The host also warned Scout that his remarks could affect his credibility and make it difficult for others to trust him. Salman further admitted that he was shocked after watching the clip.
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Scout’s Girlfriend Kaashvi Reacts
Meanwhile, Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, was asked about the controversy while livestreaming Sunday's episode. When viewers urged her to share her thoughts, she appeared hesitant and said, "I'm sorry, guys. I don't have anything to say."
As viewers continued asking her to comment, Kaashvi replied, "Whatever I'll have to say, I'll say after the show."
PART 02 : Salman is very angry on #ScoutOP and Gullu for the whole conversation and call this season "THE WORST SEASON"😭 Salman also brings kaashvi's name again💔 #ScoutArmy • #BiggBoss20 • #BB20 https://t.co/hn7KOEc8qN— Me_Jinx (@I_am_Jinxxx) November 29, 2026
Love Gill Breaks Down After Clip
Salman's reaction followed a clip showing a private conversation between Scout and Gullu about fellow contestant Love Gill. In the footage, Scout allegedly suggested that Love had tried to get close to him, seemingly shifting the blame towards her.
Kaashvi 🗣️ Kya Hi Bolu 😔 #BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #Kaashvi #LoveGill #BB20 https://t.co/cd3oibkj4p— Skyuga (@Skyuga004) November 29, 2026
After watching the clip, Love broke down in tears. Salman questioned Scout's intentions and reprimanded him for his remarks. He also suggested that Scout appeared to be trying to give himself a "clean chit" in front of others. The conversation became a major point of discussion during the episode, prompting Salman to question both contestants over their conduct.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Salman Khan angry with Scout and Gullu during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode?
How did Salman Khan describe the episode involving Scout and Gullu?
Salman Khan called it the
How did Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, react to the controversy?
Kaashvi Hiranandani appeared hesitant to comment when asked during a livestream. She stated that she would share her thoughts only after the show concluded.
What was the controversial conversation between Scout and Gullu about Love Gill?
In a private clip, Scout allegedly suggested Love Gill tried to get close to him, appearing to shift blame. This conversation led to Love Gill breaking down in tears and angered Salman.