Miss World 2026: Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola Wins Crown In Vietnam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola crowned Miss World 2026.

Spain and Malaysia secured first and second runner-up spots.

India's Nikita Porwal exited Top 40, continuing placement streak.

Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic has been crowned Miss World 2026, securing the coveted title after advancing through a fiercely contested final six at the grand finale in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Saturday. Mola emerged ahead of representatives from Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Vietnam and Eritrea to claim the prestigious crown.

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Joheirry Mola Wins Miss World 2026 Crown

Mola claimed the coveted Miss World title after reaching the final stage of the competition alongside contestants representing Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Vietnam and Eritrea.

The crowning moment also saw reigning Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand return to the spotlight. She was present at the finale and crowned her successor, marking the official handover of the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Spain’s Elisabeth Reynes Alabern finished as the first runner-up, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty was named the second runner-up after the final rounds of the competition.

India’s Nikita Porwal Exits Miss World 2026

India’s campaign at the 73rd Miss World came to an end when Nikita Porwal was eliminated from the competition among the Top 40 contestants.

Reflecting on her journey, the official Miss India social media handle said, “@nikitaporwal_ concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India’s remarkable streak of placing at eight consecutive editions of Miss World.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

The organisation also praised Porwal for her representation of India on the international stage, adding, “Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully.”

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Nikita Porwal Makes An Impression At The Grand Finale

For the finale, Porwal appeared on the Miss World stage in an elaborate ensemble centred around a sculpted corset. The outfit featured detailed floral embroidery and delicate hand embellishments, with floral elements flowing across the silhouette to create a striking look.

The grand finale of the 73rd Miss World Festival was hosted in the coastal Vietnamese city of Nha Trang. The occasion also marked the 75th anniversary of the Miss World Organisation, adding further significance to this year’s global pageant.

(With inputs from ANI)