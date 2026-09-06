Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss is finally set to begin. With the grand premiere scheduled for September 6, anticipation among viewers is building around the contestants, timings and the season’s unusual new house. Here’s everything to know about when and where to watch the show, along with the complete list of contestants entering the Bigg Boss house.

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When And Where To Watch ‘Bigg Boss 20’?

The ‘Bigg Boss 20’ grand premiere will take place on September 6, 2026. Viewers can watch the show on JioHotstar as well as Colors TV.

For those watching digitally, the show will stream on JioHotstar every night at 9 pm. On television, Colors TV will air the show every night from 10.30 pm.

The season will also be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Who Are The 18 ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Contestants?

This season brings together 18 contestants from different corners of the entertainment industry. The line-up includes familiar faces from television, films, social media and music.

The confirmed contestants are:

Mahi Vij



Amrapali Dubey

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Riti Tiwari

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Aman Gandhi



Uditi Singh



Qazi Touqeer



Mary Kom



Arshifa Khan



Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu



Isha Rikhi

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Asif Khan



Rohed Khan



Faisal Khan



Kanika Mann

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Rapper Yung DSA

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Khushi Dubey

Riya Ahir

Love Gill

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What Is The Theme Of ‘Bigg Boss 20’?

The theme of ‘Bigg Boss 20’ revolves around ‘Vardaan’, ‘House of Illusion’ and ‘Duality’ (Tathastu).

This season comes with a major twist for contestants facing elimination. Those who are eliminated will receive an additional lifeline called ‘Vardaan’, giving them another opportunity to remain in the game.