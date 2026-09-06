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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Gullu, Mahi Vij, Isha Rikhi, Mary Kom And More Confirmed To Enter Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu, Mahi Vij, Isha Rikhi, Mary Kom And More Confirmed To Enter Salman Khan’s Show

Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6, 2026. Check the full list of 18 contestants, streaming time, TV telecast details and this season’s unique house theme.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 11:38 AM (IST)

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss is finally set to begin. With the grand premiere scheduled for September 6, anticipation among viewers is building around the contestants, timings and the season’s unusual new house. Here’s everything to know about when and where to watch the show, along with the complete list of contestants entering the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ: Viral Video Shows Abhishek Malhan As New Gang Leader On 'Roadies Rebirth' After Farrhana Bhatt Denies Entry: WATCH

When And Where To Watch ‘Bigg Boss 20’?

The ‘Bigg Boss 20’ grand premiere will take place on September 6, 2026. Viewers can watch the show on JioHotstar as well as Colors TV.

For those watching digitally, the show will stream on JioHotstar every night at 9 pm. On television, Colors TV will air the show every night from 10.30 pm.

The season will also be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Who Are The 18 ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Contestants?

This season brings together 18 contestants from different corners of the entertainment industry. The line-up includes familiar faces from television, films, social media and music.

The confirmed contestants are:

    • Mahi Vij
    • Amrapali Dubey
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

    • Riti Tiwari
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

    • Aman Gandhi
    • Uditi Singh
    • Qazi Touqeer
    • Mary Kom
    • Arshifa Khan
    • Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu
    • Isha Rikhi
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

    • Asif Khan
    • Rohed Khan
    • Faisal Khan
    • Kanika Mann
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

    • Rapper Yung DSA
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

  • Khushi Dubey
  • Riya Ahir
  • Love Gill

ALSO READ: Kunal Kamra Targets Kangana Ranaut Over Viral Video Rebuking Officials In Mandi, Calls Her 'Semi-Literate Imposter'

What Is The Theme Of ‘Bigg Boss 20’?

The theme of ‘Bigg Boss 20’ revolves around ‘Vardaan’, ‘House of Illusion’ and ‘Duality’ (Tathastu).

This season comes with a major twist for contestants facing elimination. Those who are eliminated will receive an additional lifeline called ‘Vardaan’, giving them another opportunity to remain in the game.

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mary Kom Salman Khan Isha Rikhi Kushal Tanwar Bigg Boss 20 Rhiya Ahir Bigg Boss 20 Contestants
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