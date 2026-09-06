Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Apoorva Mukhija called kalawa backlash her

She removed kalawa for aesthetics, believing God is without rules.

Solo Bali trip, purification ceremony, significantly impacted her recovery.

Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, has opened up about one of the most difficult periods of her life. In a new storytime video from New York, the social media influencer revisited the backlash surrounding her Coachella kalawa controversy and described the episode as the “breaking point” after a series of difficult experiences.

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'I Don't Think Bagwaan Ko Kuch Farak Padta Hai'

Apoorva explained that, at the time, her decision was purely linked to the look she wanted for her outfit and that she did not believe she was doing anything wrong.

She said she removed the kalawa because she felt it did not fit with the aesthetics she had in mind.

The influencer also spoke about her changing relationship with faith and how she views God.

"My relationship with god is very new. I just started believing in god. It gives me a lot of peace to believe in god. But, I don't think that god comes with rules. I don't think ki bhagwaan ko farak padta hai agar maine koi dhaga kaat diya toh. Mera bhagwaan ke saath yeh rishta nahi hai."

Apoorva added that she didn't see anything wrong with cutting the thread because she believed the God she had come to believe in would not object to it.

Coachella's Kalawa Controversy Was Her 'Breaking Point'

While recalling the period in her storytime video, Apoorva said the incident came after an already difficult phase following the Latent controversy.

She described reaching a stage where she constantly questioned herself. No matter what she did or how carefully she considered her words before speaking, she began feeling that she couldn't get anything right.

The Coachella backlash eventually became the point at which the pressure felt overwhelming. She revealed that it was a breaking point for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)

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What Changed For Apoorva Mukhija?

Apoorva said she decided to take a solo trip to Bali, despite not considering herself someone who usually travels alone. She admitted that solo trips would normally leave her overthinking, but something changed during this period.

She suddenly felt determined to travel alone and planned to take part in four activities every day.

Her Bali trip included activities such as Pilates, surfing and puppy yoga. However, she said it was a purification ceremony that ultimately had the biggest impact on her.

"I feel like if god could come on earth and talk to me, it was through this ceremony. Thinking and talking about it gives me tears. I cannot tell you how much I needed this," she said.

What Was The Coachella Kalawa Controversy?

The controversy erupted in early April after Apoorva posted the video showing herself cutting off her Hindu kalawa, or mauli, before heading to Coachella. The post quickly attracted criticism online and sparked a wider discussion around the significance of the sacred thread and Apoorva's decision to remove it, just for the aesthetics.