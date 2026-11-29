Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc leaders met Sharad Pawar over Delimitation Bill.

Congress alleges delimitation aims to save government's power.

Opposition fears 2011 Census delimitation harms SC/ST interests.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and several other INDIA bloc leaders arrived at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and urge him to reconsider his party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill.

The delegation included West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, among others.

The political outreach comes ahead of the Centre's plan to introduce the Delimitation Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

'Fight To Oppose Delimitation Is A Fight To Save Democracy': Vijay Wadettiwar

Amid the developments, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the opposition to delimitation was a fight to save the country and its democracy, adding that his party would continue the struggle until the end.

"Our effort is to save democracy in the country and protect it from anarchy. The present government wants to remain in power permanently through delimitation," Wadettiwar said.

He claimed that delimitation based on the 2011 Census would harm the interests of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He also accused the government of using women's reservation as a pretext to serve its own interests.

"Women's reservation can be implemented within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. Nobody can stop it," he said.

'Will Apologise 10 Times If Sharad Pawar Has Not Supported Delimitation'

Wadettiwar said senior leaders of his party were meeting Sharad Pawar and that the details would emerge after their discussion.

"Our senior leaders are going to meet Pawar Saheb. Things will become clear after the discussion. Our leaders themselves will be able to explain the outcome," he said.

He added that if Sharad Pawar had not supported delimitation, he would apologise to him not once but 10 times.

"This is about saving the country and its democracy. Elections keep taking place. Elections are also held in North Korea, Russia and China, but the question is who wins them," Wadettiwar said.

He stressed that the Congress was not fighting merely to win elections but to protect the country and its democratic institutions.

"This is not politics aimed at winning elections; it is politics aimed at saving the country. We will continue our efforts until the end. The Congress can never remain a silent spectator while democracy in the country is being murdered," he said.

Congress Questions Delimitation Based On 2011 Census

Wadettiwar reiterated that the Congress was seeking to protect the Constitution and democracy. He questioned the proposed increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and alleged that delimitation could be carried out to suit the government's interests.

He also questioned the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he had helped the BJP win the Bihar election.

"If delimitation has to be carried out, conduct the 2027 Census first and then undertake the exercise," Wadettiwar said.