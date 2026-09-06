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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKunal Kamra Targets Kangana Ranaut Over Viral Video Rebuking Officials In Mandi, Calls Her 'Semi-Literate Imposter'

Kunal Kamra Targets Kangana Ranaut Over Viral Video Rebuking Officials In Mandi, Calls Her 'Semi-Literate Imposter'

Kunal Kamra has taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut after a video of the BJP MP rebuking officials during a Mandi meeting went viral on social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 08:36 AM (IST)

Kunal Kamra has taken a dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut after a video showing her rebuking officials in Mandi went viral on social media. The footage, which circulated widely on Saturday evening, showed Ranaut losing her cool while questioning officials over delays in development works and the implementation of government schemes in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

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Kunal Kamra Calls Kangana Ranut 'Semi-Literate Imposter'

Sharing his reaction, Kamra mocked Ranaut over what he described as her approach to the issues raised during the meeting. He questioned the outcome of her work while taking aim at her public image and conduct.

Kamra wrote, "Never seen someone so passionate about their failure. @KanganaTeam Ji it doesn’t matter if you couldn’t get anything done. But the Determination you have after doing nothing in Inspiring. A video one semi-literate imposter scolding Bureaucrats. Sign of a health Democracy "

Users React To Kunal Kamra's Post

Kamra’s post also drew reactions from several social media users, with some criticising Ranaut and the BJP.

One user wrote, "Another cheap pr stunt, BJP and their leaders can’t be trusted."

Another commented, "It seems to be a case of an intemperate and non serious politician taken for a ride by bureocracy."

A third user said, "Perks of being a non performing MP, of course from BJP."

Another added, "She is still not bothered about the development? welfare of the people BUT about her Image & mockery in media. such a shameless idiot elected as MP."

One more user quipped, "Highly qualified officers probably 3x IQ in front of uneducated MP..kya hi hoga iss desh ka..."

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Kangana Ranaut Rebukes Officials In Mandi

Ranaut strongly reprimanded officials during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Mandi. The BJP MP raised concerns over delays linked to development projects and government schemes, with footage from the meeting subsequently spreading across social media platforms.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kunal Kamra comment on Kangana Ranaut?

Kunal Kamra commented after a video went viral showing Kangana Ranaut rebuking officials in Mandi. She questioned them about delays in development works and government schemes.

What did Kunal Kamra call Kangana Ranaut?

Kamra called Kangana Ranaut a 'semi-literate imposter'.

What was Kangana Ranaut doing in the viral video?

Kangana Ranaut was seen rebuking officials during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Mandi. She raised concerns about delays in development projects and government schemes.

How did social media users react to Kamra's post about Ranaut?

Social media users criticized Ranaut and the BJP, with some calling it a 'cheap pr stunt'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kunal Kamra Kangana Ranaut Viral Video MANDI HIMACHAL PRADESH KANGANA RANAUT
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