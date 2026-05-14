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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Diljit Dosanjh Married? Claims Of Wife, Son, And US Citizenship Go Viral

Is Diljit Dosanjh Married? Claims Of Wife, Son, And US Citizenship Go Viral

Rumours swirl around Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged marriage, son and US citizenship. Here’s what reports claim about the global star’s closely guarded private life.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 May 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Reports claim Diljit Dosanjh is married with a son.
  • His wife and child are reportedly living in the United States.
  • Speculation arises about Diljit Dosanjh's US citizenship acquisition.
  • Dosanjh previously declined a public offer to enter politics.

Apart from all his chart-topping success and international acclaim, it's his intensely private life that contibues to spark curiosity. Fresh reports have once again fuelled speculation, from an alleged marriage and a child in the United States to claims about his citizenship.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Rumours Around Marriage And A Life In The US

The intrigue deepened, when a report by The Indian Express, citing a close friend of the singer, indicated that Dosanjh is married. According to the same source, he also has a son.

The report further claimed that his wife and child are based in the United States, while his parents continue to reside in Ludhiana. These revelations quickly caught public attention, though notably, there has been no official confirmation from the artist.

Adding another layer to the story, the alleged partner, Sandeep Kaur, is said to be an Indian-American. However, like the rest of the claims, this detail remains unverified.

Citizenship Claims Add To The Speculation

Another report by The Indian Express claimed that Dosanjh may no longer hold Indian citizenship. According to the publication, he reportedly acquired US citizenship in 2022 and has been travelling on an American passport since September 1 that year.

The report also mentioned that his last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018, with an earlier one issued in Zambia. It further claimed that he has been visiting India on an e-visa since 2022, indicating he does not hold an OCI card.

Details cited in the report mentioned that, at the time of obtaining US citizenship, Dosanjh listed a residential address in California, a spacious bungalow in an upscale neighbourhood.

ALSO READ: 'If You Harass My Fans…': Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On Khalistan Protest Row At Canada Concert

Calls To Enter Politics And The Singer’s Clear Stand

The conversation around Diljit Dosanjh has not been limited to his personal life. His name has also surfaced in political discussions in Punjab. A group of retired IAS officers, defence personnel and professionals reportedly urged him to step into a leadership role in the state.

However, the singer made his stance clear in a post on X, writing: "Kadey v Nahi (never). Mera kaam entertainment karna (My job is to entertain people). Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much."

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that there had been attempts to pressure the singer into joining politics. Speaking to reporters, he said, “In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit Dosanjh was being pressured by the BJP to enter politics,” while also linking the situation to a firing incident outside the residence of the singer’s manager, allegedly claimed by individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Even if he were to reconsider, legal provisions under Indian law would require a foreign national to meet specific residency conditions before applying for citizenship.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Diljit Dosanjh married and does he have a child?

Reports suggest Diljit Dosanjh is married with a son. His wife and child are reportedly based in the United States.

Where does Diljit Dosanjh's alleged wife live?

According to reports, his alleged wife, Sandeep Kaur, is Indian-American and resides in the United States.

Has Diljit Dosanjh acquired US citizenship?

A report suggests Diljit Dosanjh may have acquired US citizenship in 2022 and has been traveling on an American passport since then.

Why did Diljit Dosanjh refuse to enter politics?

Diljit Dosanjh declined an invitation to enter politics, stating his job is to entertain and he is happy in his field.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Bollywood ENtertainment News Diljit Dosanjh Controversy
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