Is Diljit Dosanjh Married? Claims Of Wife, Son, And US Citizenship Go Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports claim Diljit Dosanjh is married with a son.

His wife and child are reportedly living in the United States.

Speculation arises about Diljit Dosanjh's US citizenship acquisition.

Dosanjh previously declined a public offer to enter politics.

Apart from all his chart-topping success and international acclaim, it's his intensely private life that contibues to spark curiosity. Fresh reports have once again fuelled speculation, from an alleged marriage and a child in the United States to claims about his citizenship.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Rumours Around Marriage And A Life In The US

The intrigue deepened, when a report by The Indian Express, citing a close friend of the singer, indicated that Dosanjh is married. According to the same source, he also has a son.

The report further claimed that his wife and child are based in the United States, while his parents continue to reside in Ludhiana. These revelations quickly caught public attention, though notably, there has been no official confirmation from the artist.

Adding another layer to the story, the alleged partner, Sandeep Kaur, is said to be an Indian-American. However, like the rest of the claims, this detail remains unverified.

Citizenship Claims Add To The Speculation

Another report by The Indian Express claimed that Dosanjh may no longer hold Indian citizenship. According to the publication, he reportedly acquired US citizenship in 2022 and has been travelling on an American passport since September 1 that year.

The report also mentioned that his last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018, with an earlier one issued in Zambia. It further claimed that he has been visiting India on an e-visa since 2022, indicating he does not hold an OCI card.

Details cited in the report mentioned that, at the time of obtaining US citizenship, Dosanjh listed a residential address in California, a spacious bungalow in an upscale neighbourhood.

ALSO READ: 'If You Harass My Fans…': Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On Khalistan Protest Row At Canada Concert

Calls To Enter Politics And The Singer’s Clear Stand

The conversation around Diljit Dosanjh has not been limited to his personal life. His name has also surfaced in political discussions in Punjab. A group of retired IAS officers, defence personnel and professionals reportedly urged him to step into a leadership role in the state.

However, the singer made his stance clear in a post on X, writing: "Kadey v Nahi (never). Mera kaam entertainment karna (My job is to entertain people). Am very happy in my field. Thank you so much."

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that there had been attempts to pressure the singer into joining politics. Speaking to reporters, he said, “In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit Dosanjh was being pressured by the BJP to enter politics,” while also linking the situation to a firing incident outside the residence of the singer’s manager, allegedly claimed by individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

#WATCH | Delhi | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit (Dosanjh) was being pressurised by the BJP to enter politics. Diljit has clearly said that he is an artist and enjoys his work. Then, there are other ways (of creating pressure) by… pic.twitter.com/mZ4ksHbAEc — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

Even if he were to reconsider, legal provisions under Indian law would require a foreign national to meet specific residency conditions before applying for citizenship.