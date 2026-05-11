Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has finally addressed the controversy surrounding protests at his recent Canada concert, drawing a clear line between peaceful expression and disruption. After the videos went viral, the singer-actor has spoken out, firmly stating that while everyone has the right to protest, any attempt to harass his fans inside the venue will not be accepted.

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‘This Is About Intent, Not Flags’

(Image Source: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

The debate erupted after visuals surfaced from his Calgary stop on the Aura tour, where a section of attendees was seen waving pro-Khalistan flags. The moment quickly gained traction online, fuelling claims that the singer had objected to specific groups.

Setting the record straight, Diljit clarified that his concern was never about banners or flags, but the behaviour associated with them. Taking to Instagram Stories, he explained that people are free to stand outside and protest, regardless of their views.

“Standing outside and protesting, anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated,” he wrote.

Firm Warning To Disruptors

Making his stance even clearer, Diljit mentioned that disruption inside his shows would have consequences. He revealed that security had been instructed to take strict action against anyone attempting to disturb the event.

“This is not about any banner or flag, the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year, but not anymore. Thank you. Love & peace,” he added.

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What Happened At The Calgary Concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh halts



Canada show midway and directs



organisers to immediately evict



pro-Kh*listan supporters from this concert🔥 pic.twitter.com/7KKp4557C1 — श्रवण बिश्नोई (किसान/ Hindus) (@SKBishnoi29Rule) May 4, 2026

The controversy traces back to his performance in Calgary, where the singer briefly paused mid-show after noticing a group protesting. Reports suggest the individuals were upset over his recent international appearances, including on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and other factors that sparked online debate.

A clip from the concert also circulated widely, with Diljit addressing the situation on stage. While the exact trigger behind the protest remains unclear, the incident quickly snowballed into a larger narrative online.