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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAbhishek Bachchan’s First Look From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Leaks, Goes Viral

Abhishek Bachchan’s First Look From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Leaks, Goes Viral

Abhishek Bachchan's first look from Shah Rukh Khan's King has leaked online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 May 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film 'King' features a large, star-studded cast.

Abhishek Bachchan's photo leaked online from the sets of the upcoming film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. This, however, is not the first time leaked photos and videos from the film's set have gone viral on social media. Earlier, photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were also leaked from the sets. The two were seen shooting a song together.

Abhishek Bachchan's Look Leaked Online

Photos of Abhishek Bachchan from the sets of the upcoming film King have leaked online and are going viral on social media. In the pictures, the actor is seen with a half-shaven hairstyle and a salt-and-pepper beard, looking quite different from his usual appearances. He is spotted holding a gun and appears to be shooting car crash and climax sequences. Abhishek will be playing a negative role in the film.

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Siddharth Anand Urges Fans To Not Share Leaked Content

Following the leaks, director Siddharth Anand took to social media to express his displeasure. He requested fans to stop sharing or posting any leaked content from the sets, adding that the team is working hard to deliver the best cinematic experience. He urged everyone to let the film's visuals be seen on the big screen, as the team originally intended.

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Star-Studded Cast

King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed the blockbuster Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The film features a massive ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Rani Mukerji. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this star-packed film on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is currently also being praised for his performance in Raja Shivaji, a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is doing well at the box office.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is directing the film King?

King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed the blockbuster film Pathaan. The film boasts a large ensemble cast.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan SHAH RUKH KHAN Abhishek Bachchan New Movie SRK King
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