Abhishek Bachchan’s First Look From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Leaks, Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film 'King' features a large, star-studded cast.

Abhishek Bachchan's photo leaked online from the sets of the upcoming film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. This, however, is not the first time leaked photos and videos from the film's set have gone viral on social media. Earlier, photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were also leaked from the sets. The two were seen shooting a song together.

Abhishek Bachchan's Look Leaked Online

Photos of Abhishek Bachchan from the sets of the upcoming film King have leaked online and are going viral on social media. In the pictures, the actor is seen with a half-shaven hairstyle and a salt-and-pepper beard, looking quite different from his usual appearances. He is spotted holding a gun and appears to be shooting car crash and climax sequences. Abhishek will be playing a negative role in the film.

#AbhishekBachchan 😈 First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026❤️‍🔥#ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand's Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 💯



Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences💥 pic.twitter.com/CzoxMnSNMI — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 🇮🇳 🇵🇸 (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 13, 2026

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Siddharth Anand Urges Fans To Not Share Leaked Content

Following the leaks, director Siddharth Anand took to social media to express his displeasure. He requested fans to stop sharing or posting any leaked content from the sets, adding that the team is working hard to deliver the best cinematic experience. He urged everyone to let the film's visuals be seen on the big screen, as the team originally intended.

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Star-Studded Cast

King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed the blockbuster Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The film features a massive ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Rani Mukerji. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this star-packed film on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is currently also being praised for his performance in Raja Shivaji, a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is doing well at the box office.