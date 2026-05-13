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HomeEntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 13 May 2026 02:27 PM (IST)

Firing was carried out outside the residence of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s manager in Punjab, triggering political reactions and fresh allegations involving gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s network.

Reacting to the incident, Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing.

“Lawrence Bishnoi gang has attacked the residence of Diljit Dosanjh’s manager. I condemn this,” Cheema told reporters. He further alleged that the gangster network was receiving protection from the BJP government in Gujarat.

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Diljit Pressured To Join BJP: Punjab Minister

The minister also claimed that Diljit Dosanjh had earlier been pressured to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and linked the alleged refusal to the attack on the manager’s residence.

“They threaten everyone into joining their party. They had even asked Diljit Dosanjh to join the party and when he refused, there was an attack on the residence of his manager,” Cheema alleged. So far, police authorities have not issued an official statement confirming the details of the firing incident or identifying those responsible. It is also unclear whether anyone was injured in the attack.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in jail, has been linked to several cases involving threats and extortion targeting celebrities and public figures.

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Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Lawrence Bishnoi Punjab News Diljit Manage House Firing
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