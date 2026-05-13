Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab CM alleges BJP pressured Diljit Dosanjh to join politics.

Dosanjh refused, stating his role is to entertain people.

Incident at manager's house seen as pressure tactic.

Minister confirms Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Bhagwant Mann has reacted to the firing incident at Diljit Dosanjh’s manager’s house, for which individuals claiming to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility in a now-viral Facebook post. The Punjab Chief Minister alleged that the singer was pressured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join politics, and claimed that after he refused, pressure was allegedly created through the firing incident at his manager’s residence.

‘BJP Pressured Diljit Dosanjh To Join Politics’

“In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit Dosanjh was being pressured by the BJP to enter politics,” he told reporters, adding that actor-politician Vijay’s big win in Tamil Nadu was behind this pressure.

ALSO READ| Viral Facebook Post Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Behind Attack On Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s House

He further said that the singer rejected the proposal, stating that his job is to entertain people.

“Diljit himself also tweeted that his job is to entertain people. Artists should not be dragged into politics. An artist’s work is to entertain, and entertainment should remain entertainment.”

He added, “Then there are other ways of creating pressure, like shooting at someone’s manager, and someone has even claimed responsibility for it. Such kind of politics should not be done.”

#WATCH | Delhi | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit (Dosanjh) was being pressurised by the BJP to enter politics. Diljit has clearly said that he is an artist and enjoys his work. Then, there are other ways (of creating pressure) by… pic.twitter.com/mZ4ksHbAEc — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

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Punjab Minister On Firing Incident

Earlier, Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema also made a similar claim and said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing.

“Lawrence Bishnoi gang has attacked the residence of Diljit Dosanjh’s manager. I condemn this,” he told the reporters.

He added that since he refused to join the party, his manager’s house was attacked.

“They threaten everyone into joining their party. They had even asked Diljit Dosanjh to join the party and when he refused, there was an attack on the residence of his manager.”





