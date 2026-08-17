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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Tu Pagal Hai?': Karan Aujla's Reaction To Fan Throwing Jacket At Him During Australia Concert Goes Viral - WATCH

'Tu Pagal Hai?': Karan Aujla's Reaction To Fan Throwing Jacket At Him During Australia Concert Goes Viral - WATCH

Karan Aujla’s reaction after a fan threw a jacket at him during his Adelaide concert has gone viral, sparking reactions across social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • During concert, Karan Aujla confronted fan throwing jacket.
  • Aujla stopped performance, angrily challenging the fan directly.
  • Incident's viral video drew mixed reactions across social media.
  • Aujla's Australian P-Pop Culture Tour continues in Melbourne.

Karan Aujla is currently touring Australia as part of his P-Pop Culture Tour. A moment from his Adelaide concert has gone viral after a fan threw a jacket towards the singer, prompting a visibly angry reaction from him on stage. The singer briefly stopped his performance to address the incident and appeared determined to identify the person responsible.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi And Disha Patani Draw A Sea Of Crowd At 'Awarapan 2' Event In Pune: WATCH

Karan Aujla Confronts Fan During Adelaide Concert

In the viral video, Aujla pauses his performance after the jacket is thrown towards him and attempts to find the person responsible in the crowd. He then challenges the fan, saying, “If you’ve got the guts, come face me. Let’s see if you’re really your father’s son.”

Once the fan is identified, Aujla addresses him directly. He asks, “You are in love, aren’t you? Tu pagal hai?" before telling him not to repeat the act and asking what he wanted.

The exchange appeared to leave Aujla frustrated and surprised, particularly as the object had been thrown towards him while he was performing.

Karan Aujla's Viral Concert Moment Sparks Reactions

The clip has quickly spread across social media, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. Some said Aujla's initial anger was understandable, given that a jacket had been thrown towards him during the show. Others found the interaction amusing.

One user commented, "Honestly, I think it’s really stupid, and Karan’s anger is completely understandable."

Another user claimed that the singer allegedly told the fan, “tu khaleniya hun” and “piche mil leo”.

As the video continued to circulate across social media feeds, another user joked, "love how karan aujla has completely colonised my instagram feed."

ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan Recreates Viral 'Gucci' Dance, Ali Fazal And Divyendu Join: WATCH

Karan Aujla's Next Australia Tour Dates

Aujla's Australian tour is still underway. The singer is scheduled to perform in Melbourne on August 18 and 19 as part of his ongoing P-Pop Culture Tour.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident happened during Karan Aujla's Adelaide concert?

A fan threw a jacket at Karan Aujla during his performance in Adelaide. This caused him to stop the show and confront the person responsible.

How did Karan Aujla respond to the fan throwing the jacket?

He briefly stopped his performance and visibly appeared angry. He challenged the fan, asking them to come face him, and addressed them directly once identified.

What was the public's reaction to the viral video?

The clip drew mixed reactions online. Some viewers found Aujla's anger understandable, while others found the interaction amusing.

Where is Karan Aujla performing next on his Australian tour?

Karan Aujla is scheduled to perform in Melbourne on August 18 and 19. These dates are part of his ongoing P-Pop Culture Tour.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Adelaide Australia News ENtertainment News Karan Aujla Karan Aujla Australia Concert
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