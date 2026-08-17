Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom During concert, Karan Aujla confronted fan throwing jacket.

Aujla stopped performance, angrily challenging the fan directly.

Incident's viral video drew mixed reactions across social media.

Aujla's Australian P-Pop Culture Tour continues in Melbourne.

Karan Aujla is currently touring Australia as part of his P-Pop Culture Tour. A moment from his Adelaide concert has gone viral after a fan threw a jacket towards the singer, prompting a visibly angry reaction from him on stage. The singer briefly stopped his performance to address the incident and appeared determined to identify the person responsible.

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Karan Aujla Confronts Fan During Adelaide Concert

In the viral video, Aujla pauses his performance after the jacket is thrown towards him and attempts to find the person responsible in the crowd. He then challenges the fan, saying, “If you’ve got the guts, come face me. Let’s see if you’re really your father’s son.”

Once the fan is identified, Aujla addresses him directly. He asks, “You are in love, aren’t you? Tu pagal hai?" before telling him not to repeat the act and asking what he wanted.

The exchange appeared to leave Aujla frustrated and surprised, particularly as the object had been thrown towards him while he was performing.

Karan Aujla got angry during his concert because people in the crowd kept throwing things at him.



Honestly, I think it’s really stupid, and Karan’s anger is completely understandable 😕 pic.twitter.com/br33UYDFOt — RiTesH (@ritesh_o2) August 17, 2026

Karan Aujla's Viral Concert Moment Sparks Reactions

The clip has quickly spread across social media, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. Some said Aujla's initial anger was understandable, given that a jacket had been thrown towards him during the show. Others found the interaction amusing.

One user commented, "Honestly, I think it’s really stupid, and Karan’s anger is completely understandable."

Another user claimed that the singer allegedly told the fan, “tu khaleniya hun” and “piche mil leo”.

As the video continued to circulate across social media feeds, another user joked, "love how karan aujla has completely colonised my instagram feed."

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Karan Aujla's Next Australia Tour Dates

Aujla's Australian tour is still underway. The singer is scheduled to perform in Melbourne on August 18 and 19 as part of his ongoing P-Pop Culture Tour.