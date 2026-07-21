Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh criticized police action during students' CJP march.

CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march turned violent, injuring many participants.

Police alleged violence, property damage; 70 protesters were arrested.

Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to the police action during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in Delhi, saying students should not have been treated the way they were. Taking to his Instagram Story, Dosanjh urged the authorities to listen to the students’ demands, adding that “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

‘Jo Hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea’

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram Stories, Diljit wrote, “Aj Jo Hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea.. Students Naal Edan Treat Nhi Hona Chaida c…” He further added, “Mai Authorities Nu Request Karda Ke Students Dian Demands Nu Sunn Leya Javey.. Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa…”

The singer also said he expected to be labelled “anti-national” for speaking out, recalling the criticism he faced after supporting the farmers’ protest.

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“A Mere Te Already Anti Nationalist Da Tag Baut Vaar Lagg Chuka.. Hun V Mainu Anti-nationalist Keha Jaega. After Kisan Protest.. I faced a lot of backlash & legal problems which I can't even discuss. Baki Rab Sab Dekh Reha, Baba Bhali Karu,” he wrote.

Loosely translated, his message reads: “What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students’ demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God. I’ve already been labelled ‘anti-national’ many times, and I’m sure I’ll be called that again. After the farmers’ protest, I faced significant backlash and legal issues that I still can’t talk about. The rest is in God’s hands. May God bless everyone.”

Riteish Deshmukh Also Voices Support

Earlier, actor Riteish Deshmukh also expressed support for the students. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that he and his wife, Genelia Deshmukh, stand in solidarity with the country’s youth.

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“Their voices deserve to be heard - loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future,” he added.

The actor further said, “Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build.”

CJP Protest Turns Violent

The ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20, held after several days of protests at Jantar Mantar, turned violent, leaving both police personnel and protesters injured.

According to PTI, 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters sustained injuries during the clashes.

In an official statement, Delhi Police alleged that protesters displayed “unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour” and refused to disperse despite repeated warnings and lawful directions.

The police further claimed that protesters attacked personnel, attempted to breach barricades, and damaged public property. According to PTI, around 70 people have been arrested for allegedly inciting violence, and legal proceedings are underway. Police also alleged that 15-20 government vehicles, along with other public property, were vandalised during the protest.