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HomeEntertainmentTooth Broken, Face Swollen: Splitsvilla 16 Contestant Brutally Assaulted In Mumbai Club; Shares Video

Tooth Broken, Face Swollen: Splitsvilla 16 Contestant Brutally Assaulted In Mumbai Club; Shares Video

The Splitsvilla contestant claimed that she was hit so hard that one of her teeth broke and her face swelled up. The assault reportedly continued until others intervened.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Splitsvilla contestant Preet Singh shared a disturbing assault experience.
  • Singh claims she was attacked by a man at a club.
  • The incident left her with a swollen face and broken tooth.
  • Fellow contestants and fans have expressed shock and support.

Reality show Splitsvilla Season 16 contestant Preet Singh is making headlines after revealing a disturbing incident she recently experienced. In an emotional video shared on social media, she spoke about being allegedly assaulted and described the ordeal as deeply traumatic.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by preet❤️ (@preetsingh.fit)

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Preet Singh Shares Video

In the video, Preet is seen with a visibly swollen face, appearing injured and shaken. Sharing her experience, she wrote that she had always heard that Mumbai is one of the safest cities for women, but never imagined she would face something like this. “Even while writing this, I am trembling. My eyes are swollen, my face is bruised, and I still can’t process what happened,” she said.

Attack At Mumbai Club

According to her account, the incident took place while she was at a club with a friend. A woman allegedly approached them and started shouting about how they were allowed inside. What began as an argument soon escalated when a man accompanying the woman allegedly attacked Preet. She claimed that she was hit so hard that one of her teeth broke and her face swelled up. The assault reportedly continued until others intervened.

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Preet further mentioned that the woman involved identified herself as an influencer. “I’m still in shock that something like this can happen so openly. No one should ever go through this,” she added.

Following her post, fellow contestants like Jalak Gohil and Ruth Thakur expressed support, calling the incident horrifying and urging her to stay strong.

Preet Singh had appeared as a contestant on the show, hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, but was eliminated within a few weeks. The incident has left fans shocked, with many expressing concern over her condition and safety.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What disturbing incident did Preet Singh recently reveal?

Preet Singh, a contestant from Splitsvilla Season 16, revealed on social media that she was allegedly assaulted at a club in Mumbai.

How did Preet Singh describe her experience?

She described the incident as deeply traumatic, sharing a video of her visibly swollen and bruised face and stating she was still in shock.

What happened at the club according to Preet's account?

A woman allegedly confronted Preet and her friend, leading to an argument. A man accompanying the woman then allegedly assaulted Preet.

What were the alleged consequences of the assault?

Preet Singh claimed she was hit hard, resulting in a broken tooth and facial swelling. The assault reportedly continued until others intervened.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Mumbai News Preet Singh Splitsvilla 16 Preet Singh Video
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