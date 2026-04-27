Rakesh Bedi’s 6-Word Reply To David Dhawan’s ‘Chaal Change Ho Gayi’ After Dhurandhar Success

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker David Dhawan joked Rakesh Bedi changed post

Dhawan noted Bedi's increased confidence and walking style change.

Bedi, a 50-year friend, stated his walk remained the same.

Dhawan praised Bedi's acting talent finally receiving recognition.

Actor Rakesh Bedi, who has been basking in the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, has reacted to a recent remark made by filmmaker David Dhawan. In an interview, Dhawan joked that Bedi, who played the role of Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise, had “changed” after the film’s success. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan. Dhawan had joked about Bedi’s newfound confidence following the film’s success.

“You can see the spark and the way he now walks. ‘Yaar, teri chaal change ho gayi, hamari baat hoti rehti hai’ [The way you walk has changed; we remain in touch],” David Dhawan was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying. It is to be noted that Bedi and Dhawan were classmates at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

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The 71-year-old actor has now reacted to Dhawan’s remark. “My chal was the same always,” he was quoted by Moneycontrol as saying.

‘Our Friendship Is 50 Years Old’

Dhawan also spoke about his decades-long friendship with Bedi. “Our friendship is 50 years old. He has worked in many films of mine. He is in this one as well too,” the director, who has been making Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, said.

The director added that Bedi’s talent had finally begun receiving the recognition it deserved.

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He added, “I told him, ‘Fifty years ago, they didn’t recognise you; they are discovering you only now.’ He is a fine actor and has always been a good actor. I said, ‘You are crossing 70 years and are now getting recognition, but it is very good. He fully deserves it.’”

Dhurandhar Franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, both Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge have created new records at the box office - both individually and collectively. The first instalment was released in December last year and the second instalment was released on March 19.

The spy-action thriller has been loved by movie buffs, which is reflected in both glowing reviews and impressive box office numbers.

The film’s India net collection stands at Rs 1,130.59 crore, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge alone has earned Rs 1,758.96 crore worldwide.

Combined, the two films have amassed Rs 3,019.35 crore globally, making Dhurandhar the first Indian film franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark.







