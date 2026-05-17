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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Fame Dananeer Mobeen Calls ‘Devdas’ Overrated, Sparks Debate

‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Fame Dananeer Mobeen Calls ‘Devdas’ Overrated, Sparks Debate

Dananeer Mobeen calls Devdas overrated in a viral interview, sparking intense debate online as fans defend the Shah Rukh Khan classic.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 May 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani actor Dananeer Mobeen questions
  • She criticized the film's story and glorification of alcoholism.
  • Internet users are divided, with praise and criticism.
  • Some defend the film's deeper social commentary.

Pakistani actor Dananeer Mobeen, who gained fame in India through her viral "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" moment, is now at the centre of a heated online debate. Her remarks about the cult classic, Devdas, have spread rapidly across social media, leaving audiences sharply divided.

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What She Said About Devdas

During a conversation with Mashion, Dananeer was asked to name a classic film she believes doesn't deserve its reputation. Without hesitation, she pointed to Devdas.

She questioned both the storyline and its underlying themes, saying, “What is the story? There's an alcoholic, there's a woman who has no self-respect, there's a dad who is a (beep sound), and there is another woman who is forced upon the man what is happening and why is it a classic?"

She continued, "Why is everyone going gaga? I get the sets, the grandeur, outfits, but the story? Why are we glamorising alcoholism?”

Internet Reacts With Praise And Criticism

Once the clip began circulating, reactions poured in almost instantly. Some users were quick to dismiss her comments, while others surprisingly agreed with her take.

One user wrote, "I'm sure Dananeer has no clue that Devdas was based on a novel from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, one of the most prolific authors from the Bengali Renaissance. This is what happens when you become an actor due to viral reels. She probably thinks Ismat Chughtai is a medical lab"

Another comment read, "Dananeer! Destroying her image herself. 1st by poor dressing choice recently and now this undue opinion on Devdas."

Not everyone disagreed, though. One user argued, "Who cares what it was based on. She's not wrong. The movie is very problematic."

Some responses took a harsher tone, with one remarking, "Tomorrow she will call Shakespeare overrated . Little learning is a dangerous thing and she proved it like no other !!! Such people should avoid speaking on public platforms to sound like an expert . Just stick to your job that is acting ."

Others tried to strike a middle ground. One comment noted, "i mean it's a toxic story but they legit showed how alcohol ruined him."

Another added a more nuanced defence: "A classic example of a social media influencer turned actor who clearly hasn't done her homework. Story of Devdas runs deeper than a man addiction with alcohol it's abt the rotten caste system, patriarchy, personal weakness that drove him to that point in the first place."

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About Devdas

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas remains one of Bollywood’s most visually iconic films. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in leading roles, the 2002 romantic drama earned widespread acclaim for its lavish sets, music, and emotionally charged performances.

Over the years, it has built a loyal following not just in India but across international audiences as well.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Dananeer Mobeen say about the film Devdas?

Dananeer questioned Devdas's reputation, criticizing its storyline and themes, including alcoholism and a lack of self-respect. She wondered why it's considered a classic.

How did the internet react to Dananeer Mobeen's comments on Devdas?

The internet was divided. Some users criticized her for her remarks, while others agreed with her perspective on the film's problematic aspects.

What are some of the criticisms leveled against Dananeer Mobeen's comments?

Critics suggested she lacked knowledge of the novel Devdas is based on and that she should stick to acting. Some also felt she was speaking out of turn on public platforms.

What are some of the defenses or nuanced takes on Dananeer Mobeen's comments?

Some agreed the story was toxic but noted the film showed how alcohol ruined him. Others argued Devdas explores deeper themes like the caste system and patriarchy.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Viral Devdas Dananeer Mobeen Aishwarya Rai SHAH RUKH KHAN ENtertainment News
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