Kumar Sanu On Udit Narayan’s Kiss Controversy: ‘Na Maine Chumma Diya, Na Liya’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kumar Sanu joked about never kissing or being kissed.

Remark referenced Udit Narayan's viral kissing controversy.

Udit previously dismissed incident as

Sanu and Udit's professional rivalry has now become friendship.

Kumar Sanu has reacted to Udit Narayan’s viral kissing controversy with a cheeky comment of his own. During an interview with The Lallantop, the playback singer was asked about his popularity among female fans when he brought up the subject without directly naming Udit. Sanu joked that he had neither kissed a female fan nor been kissed by one.

Kumar Sanu’s Chumma Remark On Udit Narayan

The remark comes months after videos from one of Udit’s live performances triggered widespread discussion online. Sanu also spoke about his professional equation with Udit, recalling how the two competed for songs during the 1990s. He said their relationship is friendly now, with rivalry behind them.



Speaking to The Lallantop, Sanu was asked about his female fan following and responded by referring to the controversy that had surrounded Udit Narayan. He said, "Nahi mereko ko koi chumma wumma nahi khaya. Na maine kisi ko khaya. Na toh mein chumma diya, na liya. Maine woh sab nahi kiya (Nobody came and kissed me. Nor did I kiss anyone. I neither gave nor received a kiss. I did not do any of that)."

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Sanu’s playful response appeared to be a reference to the videos of Udit that had circulated widely on social media. The remark has since brought fresh attention to the episode and the contrasting reactions of the two veteran singers.

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Sanu Recalls His 1990s Rivalry With Udit

Sanu and Udit were among the most prominent male playback singers of the 1990s, with both lending their voices to several popular Hindi film songs. Their careers often placed them in direct competition for major songs and opportunities. Speaking about their equation now, Sanu said the two have a good relationship. Their earlier professional competition has gradually given way to friendship, with Sanu suggesting that there is no longer any reason for rivalry between them.

The two singers remain closely associated with the music of the 1990s, an era in which their voices featured prominently across Bollywood soundtracks.

What Happened In Udit Narayan’s Kiss Controversy?

In 2025, videos from one of Udit Narayan’s live shows spread rapidly online. The clips showed the singer interacting with female fans who approached him for selfies. In one widely circulated moment, a fan appeared to move towards Udit for a cheek kiss, but he turned his face, and their lips touched. The incident sparked criticism on social media, with several people questioning whether such interactions crossed boundaries around consent. More videos from the performance subsequently surfaced, showing Udit closely interacting with female fans and singers.

Udit later addressed the backlash in an interview with Hindustan Times. He said fans can become excited when they meet performers and described the reactions as part of fan frenzy. He also maintained that he and other established artistes are decent people and suggested that the incident did not warrant prolonged attention.

While the controversy eventually faded from the spotlight, Sanu’s latest remark has once again brought the episode into online conversations.