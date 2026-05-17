'Truth Always Prevails': Aarti Ravi Breaks Silence Amid Divorce Row With Ravi Mohan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aarti Ravi warns estranged husband, silence not weakness.

She vows to share truth to protect children, dignity.

Ravi Mohan halts acting until divorce finalized.

Aarti previously denied claims of controlling marriage.

The tension between Aarti Ravi and her estranged husband Ravi Mohan has taken a sharper turn. After maintaining a low profile, Aarti had now issued a firm public warning, making it clear that her silence has limits, and is definitely not her weakness.

ALSO READ: Aarti Ravi's Mother Hits Back At Ravi Mohan Amid Divorce Row, Raises Concern Over Grandson

Aarti Ravi Signals She May Speak Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti (@aarti.ravi)

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aarti posted a pointed message that appeared to address recent claims made by Ravi Mohan. Without naming him directly, her words carried a clear undertone of frustration and resolve.

“You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she’s a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails,” she wrote.

The post quickly drew attention online, with several followers rallying behind her. Among them was actor Khushbu Sundar, who voiced her support, reinforcing the sentiment that a mother’s strength should never be underestimated.

Ravi Mohan’s Emotional Press Conference

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Tamil actor Ravi Mohan broke down while addressing a press conference.



Speaking at the press conference, he said, "I will not work in films until I get a divorce. If anything happens to me, that family will be held responsible. They (my wife's… pic.twitter.com/uHjfGYoaWK — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

Aarti’s remarks came just hours after Ravi Mohan addressed the media in Chennai in an emotional press interaction. Speaking candidly, he reflected on the past two years as deeply challenging and admitted that remaining silent for so long may not have been the right choice.

“I think remaining silent all these years was extremely foolish on my part. Many people want to provoke the calm person I used to be. My films will no longer be released in theatres. Until I get a divorce, none of my films will be released on screen. I am unable to act until I receive my divorce,” he said.

The actor also announced that he would step away from acting projects until the divorce proceedings are finalised, while making several allegations against Aarti and her family.

ALSO READ: ‘I Won’t Act Until My Divorce’: Ravi Mohan’s Emotional Video Goes Viral After Keneeshaa Francis Announces Split

A Look Back At Earlier Allegations

This is not the first time Aarti has responded to public narratives around their relationship. Last year, she strongly rejected claims labelling her a “controlling wife”. In a now-deleted statement, she dismissed suggestions that internal conflicts such as dominance or financial disagreements led to their separation.

Instead, she pointed towards external factors, hinting at the involvement of another individual who, in her words, brought “darkness” into their lives. She also defended her actions within the marriage, explaining that what some perceived as control was, from her perspective, care and concern for her husband’s wellbeing and their family’s stability.