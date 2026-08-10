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English NewsEducationNEET UG Paper Leak Case: Rouse Avenue Court Defers Cognizance Order, Rejects Polygraph Test Plea

NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Rouse Avenue Court Defers Cognizance Order, Rejects Polygraph Test Plea

The NEET UG paper leak case saw a key development as the Rouse Avenue Court deferred its decision on taking cognizance of the CBI charge sheet. The order will now be pronounced on August 12.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 11:43 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has deferred its order on taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the CBI in the NEET UG paper leak case. The court will pronounce its order on August 12. 

The court has also extended the judicial custody of all the accused persons till August 12. All 13 accused were produced before the court through video conferencing. 

The special fast-track court also rejected the application filed by Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal, seeking directions for their polygraph, brain mapping and lie detector tests. 

ALSO READ: JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly

CBI Files 20,000-Page Charge Sheet 

The CBI has filed a 20,000-page charge sheet in the NEET UG paper leak case. 

The accused named in the charge sheet are Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Sanjay Halawdar. 

CBI Details Alleged Question Paper Leak 

According to the CBI charge sheet, three subject experts allegedly took NEET examination questions out of the NTA office in Delhi through different methods. 

The CBI said the accused were able to do so because there was no practice of checking or searching experts while they exited the confidential section. 

The agency also said there was no dedicated CCTV live-feed monitoring control room at the NTA, which resulted in the activities of experts inside the confidential hall going unnoticed. 

Questions Allegedly Taken Out Of NTA Office 

The CBI said in the charge sheet that one accused wrote the questions on slips of paper and concealed them. 

ALSO READ: JPSC Exam Row: ED Registers ECIR, Starts Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

The other two accused allegedly memorised the questions and, after returning to their hotel rooms, either wrote them down or marked the related articles in NCERT textbooks. 

The court will now pronounce its order on taking cognizance of the charge sheet on August 12. 

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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA Breaking News Rouse Avenue Court ABP Live NEET UG Paper Leak NCERT NEET UG Paper Leak Case NEET CBI Probe
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