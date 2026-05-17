Huma Qureshi Brings The Timeless Charm Of Banaras To Cannes 2026: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Huma Qureshi embraced Indian heritage at Cannes.

She wore a deep plum Banarasi saree with gold zari.

The look featured traditional jewellery and soft makeup.

Actress expressed joy wearing the timeless weave.

Amid the glitz, couture gowns, and red-carpet glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, Huma Qureshi chose to make a statement rooted in tradition. The actress turned heads at Cannes 2026 by embracing the elegance of Indian craftsmanship, wearing a stunning Banarasi saree that beautifully blended heritage with modern sophistication.

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Draped in a deep muted plum saree adorned with intricate gold zari work, Huma brought a touch of Varanasi’s timeless artistry to the French Riviera. She paired the look with classic gold temple jewellery and understated makeup, allowing the weave and craftsmanship to take centre stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Decoding Huma Qureshi’s Cannes look

Huma wore a deep muted plum saree and with golden border set by Shanti Banaras. The Banarasi weave featured detailed gold brocade embroidery with palm tree motifs, a subtle nod to the spirit of the French Riviera while celebrating the artistry of Indian craftsmanship.

The gold silk blouse complemented the saree with its tailored silhouette, plunging V-neckline, cropped hem, and half-length sleeves finished with brocade detailing.

Her accessories added another layer of traditional charm. Huma styled the look with jewellery from Amrapali Jewels, including a statement gold necklace embellished with Polki work and precious stones. Matching earrings and a statement ring completed the jewellery selection, while an embroidered mini clutch by Indian label Kavya Potluri added a refined finishing touch.

Soft Glam And Classic Styling Complete The Look

Keeping the focus on the saree, Huma opted for soft, luminous makeup. She wore glossy light-pink lips, bronze-gold eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, and softly highlighted cheeks.

Her hair was left loose in soft waves with a side parting, adding an effortless touch to the regal ensemble. Nude pink nails rounded off the look.

The styling for the appearance was handled by Nikhil Mansata and Leepakshi Ellawadi, while Mira Parmar worked on hair and makeup.

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'From The Ghats Of Banaras To The French Riviera'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Sharing a series of pictures from Cannes on Instagram, the actress reflected on the emotional connection she felt while wearing the traditional weave.

"From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera. There’s something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time," Huma wrote.

She further spoke about how the saree effortlessly carried the spirit of two different worlds at once, the nostalgia of tradition and the freshness of contemporary design.

"What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once," she added, describing the outfit as both timeless and playfully modern.