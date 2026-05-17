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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVir Das Calls Out Air India Over Poor Boarding Updates, Airline Responds

Vir Das Calls Out Air India Over Poor Boarding Updates, Airline Responds

Vir Das criticises Air India’s lack of communication during boarding delays. The airline responds, saying feedback is being reviewed to improve passenger experience.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 May 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Vir Das criticizes Air India's boarding communication.
  • Das cited lack of updates during aircraft change.
  • He noted delay announcements despite known aircraft swap.
  • Air India acknowledged feedback and promised review.

A routine flight experience has sparked a wider conversation after Vir Das publicly criticised Air India for what he described as poor communication during boarding. His post quickly gained traction, further prompting a response from the airline and reigniting concerns around passenger experience.

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Vir Das Flags Lack Of Communication

Taking to social media, Vir Das didn’t hold back as he described what he felt was a frustrating and all-too-familiar situation at the airport.

He wrote, "Never quite understood the @airindia ground staff approach of not updating people. They line you up at boarding time, keep you there, we all get an update on any major app that our aircraft has been changed, but no one at the airport says a word, no update on the screen or from staff."

Further talking about his experience with Air India, he wrote, "Then ten mins before departure time, they announce a delay for ‘flight preparation’, even though everyone knows the aircraft has been changed".

The post struck a chord with many travellers who have faced similar issues, particularly around last-minute delays and lack of timely updates at boarding gates.

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Air India Responds To The Complaint

(Image Source: X/@thevirdas)
(Image Source: X/@thevirdas)

In response, Air India acknowledged the feedback and assured that the matter would be looked into.

The airline replied, "We hear you and appreciate the feedback shared, Mr. Das. The same is being reviewed with the teams as we continue working to improve the boarding experience at the airport."

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Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Vir Das's public criticism of Air India?

Vir Das publicly criticized Air India for what he described as poor communication and a lack of updates from ground staff during the boarding process.

What specific issues did Vir Das highlight about Air India's boarding process?

He pointed out that passengers were lined up for boarding without updates, even when aircraft changes were announced on apps, and that last-minute delays were announced for 'flight preparation'.

How did Air India respond to Vir Das's complaint?

Air India acknowledged Vir Das's feedback and assured him that the matter was being reviewed with their teams to improve the boarding experience.

Did Vir Das's experience resonate with other travelers?

Yes, Vir Das's post struck a chord with many travelers who have faced similar issues with last-minute delays and a lack of timely updates at boarding gates.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vir Das Air India ENtertainment News Air India Delay
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