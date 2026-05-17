Vir Das Calls Out Air India Over Poor Boarding Updates, Airline Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Vir Das criticizes Air India's boarding communication.

Das cited lack of updates during aircraft change.

He noted delay announcements despite known aircraft swap.

Air India acknowledged feedback and promised review.

A routine flight experience has sparked a wider conversation after Vir Das publicly criticised Air India for what he described as poor communication during boarding. His post quickly gained traction, further prompting a response from the airline and reigniting concerns around passenger experience.

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Vir Das Flags Lack Of Communication

Never quite understood the @airindia ground staff approach of not updating people. They line you up at boarding time, keep you there, we all get an update on any major app that our aircraft has been changed, but no one at the airport says a word, no update on the screen or from… — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 17, 2026

Taking to social media, Vir Das didn’t hold back as he described what he felt was a frustrating and all-too-familiar situation at the airport.

He wrote, "Never quite understood the @airindia ground staff approach of not updating people. They line you up at boarding time, keep you there, we all get an update on any major app that our aircraft has been changed, but no one at the airport says a word, no update on the screen or from staff."

Further talking about his experience with Air India, he wrote, "Then ten mins before departure time, they announce a delay for ‘flight preparation’, even though everyone knows the aircraft has been changed".

The post struck a chord with many travellers who have faced similar issues, particularly around last-minute delays and lack of timely updates at boarding gates.

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Air India Responds To The Complaint

(Image Source: X/@thevirdas)

In response, Air India acknowledged the feedback and assured that the matter would be looked into.

The airline replied, "We hear you and appreciate the feedback shared, Mr. Das. The same is being reviewed with the teams as we continue working to improve the boarding experience at the airport."