Soni Razdan Breaks Silence On Alia Bhatt Cannes Reaction, Calls For Reflection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt's Cannes appearances sparked debate over photographer reactions.

Writer Shunali Khullar defended Alia, calling criticism

Soni Razdan noted social media's mix of love and hate.

Alia's calm reply countered negative comments, winning praise.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearances sparked a big online conversation, with fans praising her looks and some users criticising how photographers reacted on the red carpet. The debate even reached her mother, Soni Razdan, who stepped into the conversation on Instagram to respond to the wave of backlash. Several public figures and writers also reacted, defending Alia and urging kindness on social platforms as the debate grew across social media.

Shunali Khullar's Post

On Saturday Writer Sonali Khullar a post about Cannes and a defending Alia Bhatt, She wrote,"Alia Bhatt at Cannes, our bruised national pride over imagined slights, and then glee that a female star was shown her place — some thoughts. #cannes2026.” She wrote further, "Alia Bhatt wasn’t ignored at Cannes. But India revealed something about itself. A clip went viral showing photographers distracted while Alia posed at Cannes. Within minutes, the internet decided: ‘She got snubbed, the West doesn’t care, she was humbled’. One distracted camera angle and the Indian internet began decoding national humiliation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shunali khullar shroff (@shunalikhullarshroff1)

“People weren’t just discussing the clip. They were enjoying it. We are obsessed with Western validation. And equally obsessed with cutting our own stars down to size. Is it not obvious? Cannes red carpets are chaos. Photographers shout, redirect, multitask, miss people, chase bigger arrivals, and adjust angles constantly. This is not the United Nations ranking of global celebrity worth. But no! We must attach meaning to photographers appearing momentarily distracted.” Her post further stated,"she thinks she is international” and “reality check”.“The irony?

Alia Bhatt is already one of India’s biggest stars. A national award winner. Global ambassador. International campaigns. Massive films (highly unlikely she’s pegging her worth to your opinion of her Cannes moment). Hate to bring gender into it, but indulge me. We are obsessed with watching successful women “brought down a notch”. You can dislike celebrity culture. You can dislike nepotism debates. You can dislike Cannes influencer excess. But inventing humiliation where there was none says more about us than about her. Maybe the problem isn’t whether Cannes noticed Alia Bhatt. Maybe the problem is how badly we need Cannes to. And how quickly imagined rejection turns into entertainment when the woman involved is successful, visible and admired,” it ended.

Soni Razdan’s Reaction

Soni Razdan wrote on Instagram that “Social media is full of many things - love - information- entertainment- and .... a lot of hate,” and added that social platforms “reveal something about society.” She suggested the phenomenon could prompt a larger discussion, writing, “A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come.”

Context Of The Criticism

The online backlash followed a viral clip from the Cannes red carpet in which some people claimed Alia was “ignored” by some photographers, leading to comments and debate across X and Instagram about how stars are treated abroad versus the expectations of fans and media at home. Writer Shunali Khullar Shroff posted on Instagram defending Alia, and that post drew attention from both supporters and critics on social media.

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Support From Colleagues And Public Figures

Several public figures voiced support for Alia amid the trolling. Actor Sonu Sood urged people to celebrate artists on international platforms, writing on social media that when “one of our own walks onto an international stage, it should be a moment of pride, not a reason to search for flaws,” and he added, “The right people saw your light.” Other commentators and fans similarly encouraged kindness and reminded people that not every public moment needs validation from cameras or headlines.

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Alia’s Own Reply

Alia Bhatt addressed critics directly in a confident reply to a negative comment saying, “Why pity love? You noticed me,” a short response that won praise for its poise and calm tone. The episode at Cannes triggered a mix of admiration and criticism online, and Soni Razdan’s Instagram comments urged observers to see the episode as a wider social issue worthy of study rather than only a moment of gossip.