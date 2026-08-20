Dakota Johnson And Role Model Quietly Break Up After Months-Long Relationship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dakota Johnson and Role Model reportedly ended their relationship.

The pair were first spotted together in December 2025.

Role Model recently discussed Johnson's album collaboration in August.

Dakota Johnson and singer Role Model have reportedly ended their relationship, bringing their low-key romance to a close less than a year after they were first linked. The former couple, who largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, are said to have gone their separate ways “a while ago”.

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Dakota Johnson And Role Model Have Reportedly Split

The Materialists actress, 36, and “Look at That Woman” singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, 29, are no longer together, according to a source who spoke exclusively to PEOPLE.

The pair were first spotted having dinner together in December 2025. They were seen again during a date in Los Angeles the following month, fuelling speculation that their connection was becoming more serious.

By April, a source told PEOPLE the relationship had moved beyond a casual encounter.

“It’s definitely more than a fling, or just a flirt,” the source said, adding that they had been dating “since late last year.”

Johnson Was Said To Be Taking The Relationship Slowly

At the time, the PEOPLE's source said Johnson “does really like” the musician, while also choosing to move carefully following her previous long-term relationship.

Johnson had previously been involved with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in an on-and-off relationship that began in October 2017 and ended in June 2025. The former couple were also reportedly engaged for “years”.

Johnson and Pillsbury never publicly discussed their romance in detail.

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Role Model Had Recently Opened Up About Working With Dakota

Reports of the split come shortly after Pillsbury spoke about working with Johnson on his latest album, Chuck Timely & the Hourglass. Johnson contributed a spoken-word cameo to the track “Love I You”.

In a Nylon interview published on Aug. 4, the musician explained how the collaboration came together, saying producer Mason Stoops encouraged the idea after Johnson visited the studio.

Pillsbury initially hesitated because he didn't want their personal and professional lives to overlap.