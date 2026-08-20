YouTuber Poses As Beggar At Haridwar Kanwar Mela 2026, Earns Rs 4,000 In 8 Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber's friend posed as beggar, collected 4,000 rupees.

Experiment assessed beggar's potential income at Kanwar Mela.

Devotees reacted diversely, offering money, food, and questions.

Online, the video drew mixed reactions and opinions.

YouTuber Purshotam Vashisht’s friend Sachin Yadav, who is also into content creation, posed as a beggar during the Haridwar Kanwar Mela 2026 and managed to collect Rs 4,000 in just eight hours.

In a now-viral video, Sachin documented the experience, capturing a wide range of reactions from devotees. While some people appeared angry and questioned him, others were kind enough to offer money, food and water. By the end of the experiment, Sachin had collected a total of Rs 4,000.

YouTuber Turns Beggar During Haridwar Kanwar Mela

The viral video opens with Sachin in Haridwar along with Purshotam. In the video, they explained that they wanted to find out how much money a beggar could potentially earn during a day at the Kanwar Mela.

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Sachin then walks around different parts of the Mela, approaching devotees and asking them for alms.

During the day, Sachin also ate food and drank water from people. By around 6 pm, the duo sat down to count the money collected throughout the day. To their surprise, the total came to Rs 4,000.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The video received mixed reactions online, with some calling it an interesting social experiment while others questioned the idea behind it.

One user commented, “New business idea.”

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Another wrote, “Tbhi to bolte h bhik nhi inko chay pilao ya khana khilao bas.”

A third user praised the experiment, saying they enjoyed watching the social experiment.

Haridwar Kanwar Mela 2026

The Kanwar Mela 2026 in Haridwar was held from July 30 to August 11, 2026. Organised during the holy month of Sawan, the annual pilgrimage saw crores of Shiva devotees visit Haridwar to collect sacred Ganga water from Har Ki Pauri and other ghats before beginning their journey back home.