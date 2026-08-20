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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Nathan Gallagher Arrested In Australia, Faces Three Domestic Violence Charges

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Nathan Gallagher Arrested In Australia, Faces Three Domestic Violence Charges

'Below Deck Mediterranean' star Nathan Gallagher was arrested in Australia and charged with three offences linked to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Below Deck's Nathan Gallagher arrested for domestic violence in Australia.
  • Gallagher faced charges of assault, choking, and common assault.
  • Initially refused bail, then granted conditional bail by court.
  • Arrest occurred months after welcoming son with co-star.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher was arrested in Australia on domestic violence charges following a report of an alleged assault of a 29-year-old woman, according to New South Wales Police, People magazine reported, citing the police.

According to the publication, Gallagher, 27, was arrested by officers from the Ryde Police Area Command at a unit complex on Appleforth Street in Melrose Park at around 8:45 a.m. on December 27, two days after Christmas.

According to the publication, Gallagher allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old woman known to him at the same location on December 26. The woman did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

Following his arrest, Gallagher was taken to Gladesville Police Station, where he was charged with three offences linked to domestic violence: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault, according to PEOPLE.

Gallagher was initially refused bail. He later appeared before Bail Division Court 7 on December 28 and was granted conditional bail. He was ordered to appear at Burwood Local Court on January 15, 2026. His next court appearance at the same court is scheduled for September 1, People magazine reported.

The arrest comes months after Gallagher and fellow Below Deck Mediterranean star Gael Cameron welcomed their first child together.

The two met while filming Season 9 of the Bravo reality series and began dating after the show. They briefly split before getting back together in September 2024.

In June 2025, Gallagher and Cameron welcomed their son, Kayden Cameron-Gallagher. The couple shared pictures of their newborn on Instagram Stories and thanked fans for their support, People magazine reported.

Gallagher had shared a picture with his son and wrote that it was "time to soak up every minute with this little guy."

Their relationship was also part of the storyline on Below Deck Mediterranean, including their journey into parenthood and the challenges of balancing family life with Gallagher's work in yachting.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently airing on Bravo. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Nathan Gallagher arrested?

Nathan Gallagher was arrested on domestic violence charges following a report of an alleged assault of a 29-year-old woman. The charges include assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally choking a person without consent.

What specific charges does Nathan Gallagher face?

He was charged with three domestic violence offenses: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent, and common assault.

When and where was Nathan Gallagher arrested?

Gallagher was arrested on December 27 at a unit complex on Appleforth Street in Melrose Park, Australia. The alleged assault occurred at the same location on December 26.

What is Nathan Gallagher's current legal status regarding bail?

After initially being refused, Gallagher was granted conditional bail on December 28. He is ordered to appear at Burwood Local Court on January 15, 2026.

Published at : 20 Aug 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia News Nathan Gallagher Below Deck Mediterranean Nathan Gallagher Arrest Nathan Gallagher Domestic Violence Charges
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