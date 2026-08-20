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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Testing Fatah Missile? 750-Km NOTAM Sparks Buzz As India Airspace Ban Extended

Pakistan Testing Fatah Missile? 750-Km NOTAM Sparks Buzz As India Airspace Ban Extended

The move comes alongside a separate NOTAM for August 19-20 covering an area with a reported range of 750 kilometres, prompting speculation that Pakistan could be preparing for a missile test.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Edited By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
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  • Indian Navy issued live firing NOTAM in Arabian Sea.

Pakistan has extended its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft until September 24, while a separate Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued for August 19-20 has fuelled speculation that Islamabad could be preparing for a missile test.

The NOTAM covers an area with a reported range of 750 kilometres, leading to speculation that the Pakistani military could be preparing to test the Fatah missile. The missile had featured during Operation Sindoor, when the Indian Air Force intercepted and destroyed it before it could hit the Sirsa airbase.

The latest developments come as the Indian Navy has also issued a NOTAM for live firing in the Arabian Sea along India’s western coast from August 15 to 20.

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Pakistan Issues NOTAM Amid Missile Test Speculation

The NOTAM issued for August 19-20 has triggered speculation that Pakistan could be preparing for a missile test. The reported 750-kilometre range has led to suggestions that the Pakistani Army may be planning to test the Fatah missile.

It is also being speculated that Pakistan could be preparing to test an upgraded version of the missile. The Fatah missile was among the weapons used during the military confrontation, and one was intercepted by the Indian Air Force before it could strike the Sirsa airbase.

The timing of Pakistan’s NOTAM has also drawn attention because the Indian Navy has separately notified live firing activity in the Arabian Sea between August 15 and 20.

Pakistan Extends Airspace Restrictions 

Pakistan on Wednesday extended its restrictions on Indian aircraft until September 24, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority.

A NOTAM issued by the authority said Pakistani airspace would remain unavailable to Indian-registered aircraft as well as aircraft operated or leased by Indian airlines and operators, including military flights.

The extension comes ahead of the expiry of the previous restriction on August 23. According to the NOTAM, the new restriction will take effect at 10:15 am on August 23 and remain in force until 4:59 am on September 24.

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India, Pakistan Maintain Reciprocal Airspace Restrictions

The restrictions apply to both Pakistan’s Karachi and Lahore flight information regions (FIRs). According to a 2022 Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority document, the country’s airspace is divided into the two FIRs.

Pakistan and India imposed reciprocal airspace restrictions on each other’s airlines following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which killed 26 people.

India has also continued to bar Pakistani-registered aircraft, airlines and military flights from its airspace as part of measures taken against Pakistan following the attack.

Pakistan’s restriction has been extended on a monthly basis since last year, creating financial difficulties for airlines and increasing travel times for passengers.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which missile is speculated to be tested by Pakistan?

It is speculated that Pakistan could be preparing to test the Fatah missile, possibly an upgraded version. The Fatah missile was previously intercepted by the Indian Air Force.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan Relations Airspace NOTAM Fatah Missile
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