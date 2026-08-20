'Eighth Wonder Of The World' Who Holds Record For 199 Centuries

When cricket's greatest batsmen are discussed, names such as Sachin Tendulkar, Don Bradman, Brian Lara and Virat Kohli are usually among the first to be mentioned. Yet, cricket history also boasts a legendary batter whose numbers remain almost unbelievable even by today's standards.

English great John Berry Hobbs, better known as Jack Hobbs, scored an incredible 199 centuries in first-class cricket. Nicknamed 'The Master', Hobbs still holds the records for the most first-class runs and centuries.

Over 61,000 Runs in 834 Matches

Hobbs featured in 834 first-class matches during his illustrious career, accumulating 61,760 runs at an average of 50.70. His tally included 199 centuries, a milestone that remains unmatched. His greatness was not merely about his enormous run tally but also his remarkable consistency over an exceptionally long career.

Scored a Test Century at 46

Longevity was another defining feature of Hobbs' career. He scored a Test century for England at the age of 46, an extraordinary achievement that remains remarkable even in modern cricket. Hobbs continued playing until he was almost 50, earning him the iconic nickname 'The Master'.

Outstanding Test Record

Hobbs also enjoyed an exceptional career in Test cricket. He represented England in 61 Tests, scoring 5,410 runs at an average of 56.94. He registered 15 centuries, with a highest score of 211.

For comparison, Don Bradman played 52 Tests and amassed 6,996 runs at a staggering average of 99.94, including 29 centuries. However, when it came to first-class cricket, Hobbs' numbers were on another level.

Even Bradman Fell Short of 199 Centuries

Bradman finished his first-class career with 28,067 runs and 117 centuries in 234 matches, boasting an extraordinary average of 95.14. Despite Bradman's remarkable scoring rate, he could not match Hobbs' enormous tally of first-class runs and centuries.

Modern-day stars such as Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson have created their own legacies, but Jack Hobbs' record of 199 first-class centuries remains one of cricket's most extraordinary achievements. His remarkable longevity, consistency and run-scoring ability explain why 'The Master' continues to occupy a special place in cricket history.