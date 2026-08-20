Six Killed After Drinking Methanol-Laced Liquor In Royal Stag Bottles In Gujarat

Six people have died and at least 25 others were hospitalised in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district after allegedly consuming methanol-laced liquor sold in bottles labelled “Royal Stag”, officials said. The deaths have raised questions over an alleged delay in informing the police, prompting the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) to take charge of the investigation.

The incident came to light around 3 pm on Tuesday after 25-year-old Upendrasinh Gohil died at Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar. Gohil, a resident of Kharkadi village in Ghogha taluka, had attended a gathering with friends Harpalsinh Gohil and Vishwarajsinh Gohil on Sunday night.

The group had allegedly consumed what they believed was Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) to celebrate Vishwarajsinh's selection to the police force. Vishwarajsinh is currently in critical condition at Arham Hospital in Bhavnagar.

The other affected people are from different areas of Bhavnagar district. Investigators suspect that they obtained the liquor through the same network of bootleggers.

Several victims complained of breathing difficulties and loss of vision, while officials warned that the consumption of methanol could also result in kidney complications.

Administration Learnt Of Incident On Tuesday

Bhavnagar district collector Manish Kumar Bansal said on Wednesday that the administration was informed about the incident at around 6 pm on Tuesday. Authorities subsequently identified affected people in different parts of the district.

Two other deceased victims were identified as 40-year-old Kartik Makwana and 50-year-old Ghanshyamsinh Jadeja. Investigators have also linked the death of Narendra Yadav, a Madhya Pradesh resident, to the illicit liquor. They suspect he was involved in its manufacture.

State Monitoring Cell SP Mayur Chavda said on Wednesday evening that the agency had taken over the investigation.

“The liquor was manufactured and sold in Bhavnagar itself and some suspects have been detained in the case,” Chavda said.