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English NewsNewsIndiaVande Mataram Row: Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of ‘Anti-National’ Decision, Congress Hits Back

Vande Mataram Row: Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of ‘Anti-National’ Decision, Congress Hits Back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of taking an “anti-national” decision and pursuing appeasement politics, while BJP president Nitin Nabin and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also criticised the party.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress decision to sing two 'Vande Mataram' stanzas sparked row.
  • BJP accused Congress of appeasement, disrespecting national song.
  • Congress cited 1937 national leaders' decision for its stance.
  • Congress countered by questioning BJP's role in freedom struggle.

A fresh political row has erupted over the Congress Working Committee’s decision on the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the party of taking an “anti-national” decision and pursuing “appeasement politics”.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shah alleged that the Congress’ decision to follow its 1937 resolution on the national song amounted to rejecting a decision taken by Parliament. He also urged people to unite against what he described as the party’s politics of appeasement.

The BJP has sharply criticised the Congress decision, with party president Nitin Nabin and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also accusing the opposition party of disrespecting the national song and those who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.

What Congress Decided On ‘Vande Mataram’?

The Congress on Wednesday said it would fully adhere to the decision taken in 1937 by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and other prominent leaders of the time on ‘Vande Mataram’.

Under the decision, Congress said it would continue singing the first two stanzas of the song rather than all six stanzas.

The issue has resurfaced after the government introduced a Bill related to ‘Vande Mataram’ during the Monsoon Session. The proposed legislation made singing all six stanzas mandatory. Congress, however, has argued that national leaders before Independence had agreed to the singing of two stanzas.

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Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of ‘Appeasement Politics’

Shah alleged that the Congress’ 1937 decision was taken to pursue Muslim appeasement and claimed that it laid the groundwork for the Partition of India.

He also said the decision insulted the memory of freedom fighters who had raised the slogan of ‘Vande Mataram’ before being executed. Shah accused the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, of once again pursuing appeasement politics.

“India made a mistake and we suffered serious consequences,” Shah said, urging people to raise their voices against the Congress decision. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “corrected” the mistake.

BJP Leaders Attack Congress Over Decision

BJP president Nitin Nabin said the Congress had turned what he described as an insult into an official party resolution. He criticised the decision to sing only the first two stanzas at Congress events and accused the party of prioritising vote-bank politics over national pride.

Nabin described the Congress as the “new Muslim League” and said the decision amounted to disrespecting the national song and the freedom fighters who had drawn inspiration from it.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attacked the Congress, saying ‘Vande Mataram’ represents India’s pride. He argued that not singing its complete version amounted to disrespecting “Bharat Mata” and accused the Congress of continuing what he called a “League-like mentality”.

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Congress Hits Back At BJP And RSS

Congress MP Pawan Khera hit back at the BJP and RSS, questioning their role during the freedom struggle. He argued that criticism of the Congress decision went against the views of leaders including Rabindranath Tagore, C Rajagopalachari, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Khera also accused the BJP and RSS of historically opposing these leaders and attacked the BJP over its position on ‘Vande Mataram’ and Mahatma Gandhi.

The exchange has turned the Congress’ decision into a fresh political flashpoint, with both parties invoking the freedom struggle, nationalism and the history surrounding ‘Vande Mataram’ to attack each other.

Before You Go

Breaking: Home Minister Attacks Congress Over Vande Mataram, Accuses Party of Appeasement Politics

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent political controversy surrounding?

A political row erupted over the Congress's decision to sing only the first two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused them of an 'anti-national' decision and 'appeasement politics'.

What is the Congress's stance on singing 'Vande Mataram'?

The Congress stated it would adhere to its 1937 decision to sing only the first two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram'. They argue that prominent national leaders before Independence had agreed to this practice.

Why has the 'Vande Mataram' issue resurfaced recently?

The issue resurfaced as the government proposed a Bill to make singing all six stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory. This prompted the Congress to reiterate its 1937 resolution to sing only two stanzas.

How has the BJP reacted to the Congress's decision regarding 'Vande Mataram'?

BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Nitin Nabin, have sharply criticized Congress. They accuse the party of 'appeasement politics,' disrespecting the national song, and insulting freedom fighters.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Vande Matram CONGRESS AMIT SHAH : Rahul Gandhi
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