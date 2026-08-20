Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mini Mathur shared losing work opportunities due to pregnancy.

MTV did not renew her VJ contract during first pregnancy.

She lost Indian Idol hosting gig due to second pregnancy.

Mathur felt disappointed, declining to return to Indian Idol.

Mini Mathur has spoken about an uncomfortable experience from her years in the entertainment industry, revealing that she lost opportunities on two major television shows after becoming pregnant. The popular television host said her contracts with MTV and Indian Idol were affected by her pregnancies, giving an insight into the challenges she faced while balancing work and motherhood.

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Mini Mathur's MTV Contract Was Not Renewed After Pregnancy

Mini Mathur became a familiar face on television through her work as a host and spent five years with MTV as a VJ. However, when she was expecting her first child, Vivaan, her association with the channel came to an end.

Speaking to Hauterfly, Mini recalled how her pregnancy changed the situation at work. She said, “When I was pregnant with Vivaan, I had already spent five years at MTV. My contract was not renewed because VJs are apparently never pregnant. I was told, ‘You are pregnant, enjoy it, and good luck.’”

The decision meant her five-year run with MTV ended when her contract was not renewed.

She Later Lost Her 'Indian Idol' Hosting Gig

Mini faced a similar situation during her second pregnancy. At the time, she was hosting Indian Idol and had completed its fourth season. She said she was then told that she would not be returning for the next season because viewers in India would not accept a pregnant woman hosting the programme.

She said, “I got pregnant after the fourth season of Indian Idol. I was told that I wouldn’t be hosting the next season. I was told that Indian audiences would not be able to accept a pregnant woman. This disappointed me even more. I was called back for the sixth season, but by then, my heart was no longer in it.”

According to Mini, the experience left her particularly disappointed. Although she was invited back for the sixth season, she no longer felt the same connection with the show.

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Mini Mathur And Kabir Khan's Family Life

Mini Mathur, 50, is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan. The couple welcomed their son Vivaan first, followed by their daughter Saira.

Her recent comments shed light on two major moments in her television career when pregnancy became a factor in decisions about her professional future.