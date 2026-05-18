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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Could See The Relationship Hitting A Dead End': Harsh Chhaya On Separation From Shefali Shah

'Could See The Relationship Hitting A Dead End': Harsh Chhaya On Separation From Shefali Shah

Harsh Chhaya opened up about his separation from Shefali Shah, sharing how he sensed the relationship ending months earlier. He reflected on emotional healing, going on multiple dates after divorce.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 18 May 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harsh Chhaya sensed his marriage ending months prior.
  • He focused on career and personal growth to cope.
  • Chhaya dated others to heal and understand himself.
  • Separation is not always negative, he believes.

Actors Harsh Chhaya and Shefali Shah were married for six years before parting ways and eventually moving forward with their respective lives. While both have largely maintained silence about their separation, Harsh has now reflected on the emotional journey and how he mentally prepared himself well before the actual split.

Harsh Spoke On His Relationship

Speaking to E-Times, Harsh explained that he sensed the relationship was nearing its conclusion nearly 8–9 months in advance. He shared that he gradually realised things were not working and had already begun preparing himself mentally for what was to come.

He said he chose not to let the situation affect him deeply on a day-to-day basis and instead focused on his work and personal growth. According to him, having left Delhi for Mumbai to build his career, he preferred channelising his energy into professional commitments. He also mentioned that he generally does not get shaken easily in difficult emotional situations.

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Life After Separation And Dating Phase

Harsh also spoke about the emotional process he went through after the separation. He admitted there were moments of anger and frustration before he accepted the situation and began to move on. He explained that he allowed himself to experience those emotions rather than suppress them.

During this phase, he revealed that he went on multiple dates as part of coping and healing. He described it as a way of staying emotionally balanced and understanding himself better. According to him, sharing feelings openly and engaging with new people helped him process the transition more healthily.

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Views On Separation And Relationships

The actor also stated that separation should not always be seen as something negative, adding that when a relationship reaches a point where it no longer works, it is better to acknowledge it instead of prolonging it unnecessarily. He also shared that both he and Shefali handled the legal process without unnecessary delay, having already lived separately for six months before formally filing for divorce.

Relationship Timeline

Harsh Chhaya and Shefali Shah first met on the sets of Hasratein. The two fell in love and got married in 1994. However, their marriage ended in 2000, after which they moved on in their personal lives. Shefali later married filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, while Harsh went on to marry actor Suneeta Sengupta.

The actor’s reflections offer a candid look at emotional acceptance, personal growth, and the different ways individuals navigate separation and life changes.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How long were Harsh Chhaya and Shefali Shah married?

Harsh Chhaya and Shefali Shah were married for six years, from 1994 to 2000. After their separation, they moved on with their respective lives.

How did Harsh Chhaya prepare for his separation from Shefali Shah?

Harsh Chhaya sensed the relationship was ending about 8-9 months in advance and began mentally preparing himself. He focused on his work and personal growth to avoid being deeply affected daily.

What was Harsh Chhaya's approach to coping after the separation?

Harsh Chhaya allowed himself to experience emotions like anger and frustration before accepting the situation. He also went on multiple dates as a way to stay emotionally balanced and understand himself better.

What are Harsh Chhaya's views on separation?

Harsh Chhaya believes separation shouldn't always be seen as negative. He feels it's better to acknowledge when a relationship isn't working rather than prolonging it unnecessarily.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
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Shefali Shah Harsh Chhaya Hasratein Mumbai Actors
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