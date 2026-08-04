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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Reveals He Lost 16 Kg, Reacts To Health Concerns During Appearance On ‘Alliance’

Salman Khan Reveals He Lost 16 Kg, Reacts To Health Concerns During Appearance On ‘Alliance’

Salman Khan has revealed he intentionally lost 16 kg for fitness, ending rumours about his health. The actor shared the update during Prime Video's 'Alliance' while supporting brother Sohail Khan.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan confirmed 16 kg weight loss for fitness.
  • His leaner appearance sparked health rumors among concerned fans.
  • Salman has two major films, Matrubhoomi and SVC63, upcoming.

Salman Khan has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his noticeably slimmer appearance, revealing that his weight loss was a conscious fitness decision rather than the result of any health issue. The Bollywood superstar recently appeared on Prime Video's reality show Alliance to support his brother, Sohail Khan. During a light-hearted conversation about fitness, Salman disclosed that he had shed 16 kilograms, bringing an end to weeks of rumours circulating on social media.

Salman Opens Up About His Fitness Journey

During the episode, Sohail Khan proudly showed off his six-pack abs and shared that he had lost 12 kilograms. Responding to his brother, Salman revealed that he had gone even further, saying he had lost 16 kilograms through dedicated fitness efforts.

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For the past few weeks, fans had been concerned after the actor appeared noticeably leaner at a public event in Mumbai. His transformed look sparked widespread speculation online, with many wondering whether he was dealing with a health problem.

Salman's latest revelation has now put those rumours to rest, confirming that his transformation is the result of disciplined training and a focus on fitness.

Busy Schedule Ahead With Two Major Films

On the professional front, Salman Khan has an exciting line-up of films. He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, with Salman portraying Colonel Santosh Babu. The project was previously titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed.

 
 
 
 
 
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Apart from Matrubhoomi, the actor is also shooting for SVC63, an action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The film features Nayanthara opposite Salman and is expected to showcase the superstar in a high-octane action avatar. SVC63 is currently slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Salman Khan lose weight?

Salman Khan revealed his weight loss was a conscious fitness decision, not due to a health issue. He shed 16 kilograms through dedicated fitness efforts.

How much weight did Salman Khan lose?

Salman Khan disclosed that he lost 16 kilograms. He shared this information during a light-hearted conversation about fitness on Prime Video's reality show Alliance.

Where did Salman Khan confirm his weight loss reason?

Salman Khan confirmed his weight loss reason on Prime Video's reality show Alliance. He appeared on the show to support his brother, Sohail Khan.

What are Salman Khan's next film projects?

Salman Khan has two upcoming films:

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Sohail Khan Alliance Salman Khan
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