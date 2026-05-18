Keerthy Suresh Hits Back at Body Shamers and Surgery Rumours: 'I Wonder How the World Works'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suresh emphasizes her commitment to fitness despite setbacks.

Actress Keerthy Suresh has broken her silence on the relentless body-shaming comments she has faced over the years, while also shutting down rumours about undergoing cosmetic surgery. The actress took to Instagram to share her fitness journey in a candid post, which has since been widely appreciated by fans and fellow celebrities alike.

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Keerthy Clears the Air on Surgery Rumours

Keerthy posted a compilation video of her gym workouts over the years, writing that fitness has been her "biggest teacher." She recalled starting her acting career in 2013 with little knowledge about health and fitness, admitting she once believed the gym was not for her. After the success of Mahanati in 2018, she decided to give it a shot during a break and eventually lost 10 kg in nine months.

However, rather than receiving appreciation, she was met with claims that her transformation was the result of surgery. "I've always kept things natural, even with my face, so hearing that stung a wee bit because all my hard work was put under a knife," she wrote. She also mentioned taking up yoga in 2020, which she said changed "everything" for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

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Keerthy Suresh on Being Told She Looked Better Before

Even after reaching a point in her fitness journey that she is proud of, the actress says people continue to offer her unsolicited opinions. She wrote that people who once wanted her to lose weight now tell her they preferred the way she looked before. "When you are plumpy they want you to be fit and when you are thin, they just want you plumpy. I wonder how the world works sometimes," she noted.

Keerthy also briefly acknowledged a recent personal setback, sharing that she had been through a physical and mental rough patch over the last few months without going into further detail. She added that no matter what comes her way, she will not give up.

Keerthy will next be seen in Kannivedi and Sathyavan Savithiri in Tamil, Rowdy Janardhana in Telugu, Thottam in Malayalam, and Raftaar in Hindi.