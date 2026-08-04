Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brett Lee addressed long-standing rumors, denying dating Preity Zinta.

The cricketer confirmed they were, and remain, great friends.

Lee stated the speculation never bothered him, knowing the truth.

Australian cricketer Brett Lee has finally addressed long-standing rumours that he was dating Preity Zinta. The former cricketer clarified that he never dated a “Bollywood actress” and said that he and Zinta have always shared a close friendship. He also revealed that the speculation never “bothered” him because he knew the truth.

Brett Lee Addresses Dating Rumours With Preity Zinta

Lee said that he and Preity Zinta were, and remain, good friends, dismissing the long-running speculation about their relationship. “Here’s your scoop - I never dated a Bollywood actress,” he told Bombay Times.

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He added, “Preity Zinta and I were, and still are, great friends. She was the boss of the Punjab team back then. She’s an incredibly smart woman, and I have a lot of respect for her.”

The 49-year-old also said that the rumours never affected him.

“Stories like that never bothered me because I always knew the truth. People can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me,” he further said.

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Lee was frequently linked to Zinta during his stint with Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings, from 2008 to 2011. The dating rumours gained traction after the two were photographed dining together at a Mumbai restaurant.

Earlier, Zinta had publicly described Lee as one of her close friends. In a March 2013 Twitter (now X) post, she wrote, “Salman, Brett Lee are men and two of my closest friends.”

Brett Lee’s Marriages Over The Years

Lee first married Elizabeth Kemp back in 2006, and the pair went on to have a son. Roughly two years into the marriage, Lee confirmed they had separated before their divorce was finalised in 2009. He found love again with Lana Anderson, whom he wed in 2014 after a year of courtship. The couple has since expanded their family with two children.

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Preity Zinta’s Relationship With Ness Wadia

Around the same period that Zinta was being linked to Lee, she was also in the spotlight over her relationship with businessman Ness Wadia, co-owner of the Punjab Kings franchise.

The two were frequently the subject of reports about their relationship, including speculation about a possible breakup and engagement. Zinta eventually married Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles in 2016.

In 2021, the couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, through surrogacy.