Ariana Grande Confirms Break After Eternal Sunshine Tour, Says It Was Planned ‘A Long Time Ago’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ariana Grande clarified her upcoming public break was pre-planned.

She reassured fans, decision wasn't reactive to public negativity.

Grande emphasized setting boundaries, needing a well-deserved personal break.

This planned break follows her withdrawal from a West End revival.

Ariana Grande has addressed growing speculation surrounding her decision to step away from public-facing work after wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine Tour, assuring fans that the move had been carefully planned long before recent discussions emerged. Speaking directly to concertgoers during her Chicago performance, the Grammy-winning singer explained that the decision reflected personal boundaries rather than a reaction to outside criticism.

ALSO READ: 'Spider-Man' Actor Mary Rivera Passes Away At 82 Following Stroke

Ariana Grande Says The Decision Was Never Impulsive

During her concert at the United Center in Chicago on Monday evening, Grande spoke candidly to fans who had expressed concern over reports of her upcoming break. She stressed that the announcement was not influenced by recent events or public conversations.

"So basically, the announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing," Grande told the audience, adding, "It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place," as quoted by Deadline.

According to Deadline, the singer made it clear that recent negativity played no role in her plans and that the decision had been made independently.

Singer Reassures Fans Amid Public Speculation

Grande also addressed concerns from supporters who believed online negativity had affected her wellbeing. She insisted that wasn't the case and emphasised the importance of maintaining healthy boundaries.

"I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f-c- opposite," she said, adding, "Honestly, this is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life."

'Nothing Can Distort The Love We Share'

The pop star went on to reflect on the connection she shares with her audience, saying it remains far more meaningful than outside commentary.

"No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or elaborate to me than this love that we share. The rest of that sh-t is not mine to carry, so I don't carry it. I need to get out here and differentiate that from my truth for you all because I love you and this tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life," she said, as quoted by Deadline.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande To Step Back After Eternal Sunshine Tour As Health Scrutiny Grows; Jameela Jamil Says She's 'Possibly Dying'

Break Follows Withdrawal From West End Revival

Grande's remarks come shortly after she withdrew from the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George. The decision followed ongoing public scrutiny surrounding her physical health after the release of the Petal music video.

In a statement to Deadline, Grande's team said, "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily and then taking a much-deserved break from public facing work and appearances which has lead to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

Grande is expected to complete the Eternal Sunshine Tour before beginning her planned break from public appearances.

(With inputs from ANI)