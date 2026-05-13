Conan O'Brien To Host Oscars For The Third Time In A Row And The Academy Is Not Complaining

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ceremony scheduled for March 14, 2027, at Dolby Theatre.

Comedian Conan O'Brien is coming back to host the Academy Awards in 2027, making it three consecutive years on Hollywood's biggest stage. The Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor made the announcement, confirming O'Brien will lead the 99th Oscars ceremony.

He will reunite with executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who are returning for their fourth consecutive year on the show, along with producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, both back for the third time. Sweeney will also serve as a writer on the show.

"We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars," said Kramer and Howell Taylor. "They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years."

Kapoor and Mullan called working with O'Brien for a third year "really special". "He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show," they said.

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Conan O'Brien's Career in Comedy

O'Brien is widely known for hosting late-night talk shows, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and Conan. Before stepping into the hosting chair, he wrote for both Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

He currently hosts the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast and the HBO travel show Conan O'Brien Must Go. Over his career, he has won six Primetime Emmy Awards and earned 33 nominations, including one for his Oscar work.

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99th Academy Awards: Date, Venue And Broadcast Details

The 99th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC, streamed on Hulu, and broadcast across more than 200 territories worldwide.