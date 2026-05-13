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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesConan O'Brien To Host Oscars For The Third Time In A Row And The Academy Is Not Complaining

Conan O'Brien To Host Oscars For The Third Time In A Row And The Academy Is Not Complaining

Conan O'Brien returns to host the 99th Oscars in 2027, marking his third consecutive year leading Hollywood's biggest night at the Dolby Theatre on March 14.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 May 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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  • Ceremony scheduled for March 14, 2027, at Dolby Theatre.

Comedian Conan O'Brien is coming back to host the Academy Awards in 2027, making it three consecutive years on Hollywood's biggest stage. The Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor made the announcement, confirming O'Brien will lead the 99th Oscars ceremony.

He will reunite with executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who are returning for their fourth consecutive year on the show, along with producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, both back for the third time. Sweeney will also serve as a writer on the show.

"We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars," said Kramer and Howell Taylor. "They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years."

Kapoor and Mullan called working with O'Brien for a third year "really special". "He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show," they said.

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Conan O'Brien's Career in Comedy

O'Brien is widely known for hosting late-night talk shows, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and Conan. Before stepping into the hosting chair, he wrote for both Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

He currently hosts the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast and the HBO travel show Conan O'Brien Must Go. Over his career, he has won six Primetime Emmy Awards and earned 33 nominations, including one for his Oscar work.

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99th Academy Awards: Date, Venue And Broadcast Details

The 99th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC, streamed on Hulu, and broadcast across more than 200 territories worldwide.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of Conan O'Brien's notable past work?

Conan O'Brien is known for hosting late-night shows like 'Late Night' and 'The Tonight Show,' and he also wrote for 'Saturday Night Live' and 'The Simpsons'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Academy Awards Conan O’Brien Oscars 2027 Conan O'Brien Academy
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