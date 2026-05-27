Rajni Ki Baraat Review: Ulka Gupta Shifts Gears, Smashes Stereotypes In Aditya Aman’s Latest

Rajni Ki Baraat is making noise ahead of its theatrical release this Friday, and early impressions suggest that the film aims to offer more than just entertainment. Starring Ulka Gupta, the film positions itself as a heartfelt drama that blends traditional values with a modern outlook, wrapped in a story that highlights courage, love, and emotional resilience.

Love, Resistance And Unusual Courage

The narrative follows Rajni, a young woman who shares an emotional bond with her father’s old scooter, often treating it like a companion. Her life takes a turn when she falls in love with a boy who reciprocates her feelings. However, their relationship faces a major obstacle as the boy’s father, a strict police officer, wants his son to marry into a wealthy family. Despite the son’s feelings, he is unable to stand up to his father.

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Caught in this emotional conflict, Rajni is pushed into a situation that tests her strength and determination. The story builds towards an unexpected turn, with Rajni taking an unconventional step that drives the core message of the film. The makers have kept this turning point under wraps, encouraging audiences to watch the film in theatres.

Small Film With A Strong Message

The film stands out for its intent, focusing on storytelling rather than scale. It highlights how smaller films often manage to deliver meaningful narratives that larger productions sometimes fail to achieve despite big budgets and star casts. The emotional depth, especially Rajni’s connection with her father’s scooter, adds a unique layer to the storytelling.

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The film maintains a steady pace and combines emotional moments with light humour. It also carries a strong inspirational tone, suggesting that courage can come from the most unexpected places. The narrative is rooted in desi sensibilities while still reflecting modern thinking, making it accessible to a wide audience. It is positioned as a clean family entertainer with no objectionable content.

Performances And Direction

Ulka Gupta leads the film with a grounded and convincing performance, bringing sincerity to the role of Rajni. Her portrayal captures both vulnerability and strength, making the character relatable. Ashwath Bhatt delivers a powerful performance as a strict police officer, effectively portraying the primary conflict in the story. Sunita Rajwar adds emotional weight as Rajni’s mother, while Zarina Wahab appears in a warm role as the grandmother. Kanishk Vijay plays Rajni’s love interest with sensitivity, and Ishita Singh also leaves a strong impression in her supporting role.

The film is based on Subhash Chander’s short story Rajjan Ki Dulhania. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Aditya Aman and Anupam Purohit, with direction by Aditya Aman. While the writing is engaging and emotional, it is noted that a slightly stronger dose of comedy could have elevated the overall impact. The direction remains simple and effective, keeping the focus on emotions and storytelling rather than spectacle.