Shahid Kapoor To Join No Entry Sequel Alongside Varun Dhawan: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shooting for 'No Entry Mein Entry' eyes June 2025 start.

Shahid Kapoor is popularly known for his acting skills and for being a part of some of Bollywood’s most loved cult classics. The actor is currently in the spotlight for his upcoming film Cocktail 2. There is already a huge buzz around the sequel as the original film became a fan-favourite franchise with memorable songs and iconic characters.

Now, Shahid is reportedly being considered for the sequel of No Entry alongside Varun Dhawan. Earlier, Shahid was supposed to collaborate with Anees Bazmee for Ram Aur Shyam, but the film was shelved due to several issues. However, it now looks like the director and actor might finally come together for this much-awaited comedy sequel.

Shahid Kapoor To Join No Entry Sequel

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama , “While Varun Dhawan is locked to play one of the three leads, the makers have initiated a conversation with Shahid Kapoor. The actor has heard the basic idea and will soon take the complete narration.”

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The source further added, “It’s No Entry but with a twist. Producer Boney Kapoor is trying to take things a notch higher by getting Varun and Shahid together.”

The sequel was initially planned as a multi-starrer featuring Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. However, things reportedly did not work out and Diljit eventually exited the project. Since then, there has been no official update on who will replace him in the film.

There were also reports claiming that Varun Dhawan might step away from the project. However, Boney Kapoor later dismissed the rumours and confirmed, “We are making No Entry Mein Entry, and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film. We are in active discussions to lock our other hero and the rest of the cast.”

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In an interview with News 18, Boney Kapoor also shared that the sequel is expected to begin shooting around June 2025. He further expressed confidence that the sequel will be even better than the original film.

Boney Kapoor On The New Cast

While speaking to Instant Bollywood, Boney Kapoor said, “Poori star cast hi humne change ki. Toh ye humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. (We’ve changed the entire star cast, so it’s our loss that we couldn’t retain the original cast). We waited for almost 8-10 years, but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman Khan, we will miss Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. They were the original three boys in No Entry and were deeply loved by the audience.”