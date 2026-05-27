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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘No One Is Responsible’: Note Found After Death Of Bengali Director Anik Dutta, Probe On

‘No One Is Responsible’: Note Found After Death Of Bengali Director Anik Dutta, Probe On

Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta died after falling from the rooftop of his Kolkata residence. Police recovered a note during the investigation, sparking fresh questions around the tragic incident.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 May 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Anik Dutta died after a fall from his Kolkata residence.
  • Police recovered a note stating, 'No one is responsible'.
  • Dutta was known for his satirical Bengali films like 'Bhuter Bhabishyat'.
  • Tollywood personalities mourned the loss of the distinctive storyteller.

A wave of grief swept through the Bengali film industry on Wednesday afternoon after celebrated filmmaker Anik Dutta died following a fall from the rooftop of his residence in Kolkata’s Gariahat area. The sudden and tragic incident has left Tollywood shaken, while questions surrounding the circumstances of his death continue to grow.

The director was reportedly found lying critically injured on the ground, surrounded by pools of blood, after falling from the terrace of the apartment where he lived with his wife, Sandhi Dutta. He was rushed to a private hospital in Dhakuria in a critical condition, but doctors later declared him dead.

ALSO READ: Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta Passes Away After Falling From Kolkata Building’s Sixth-Floor Terrace

Police Recover Note During Investigation

As news of the filmmaker’s death spread, police officials reached the residence and cordoned off the area for investigation. According to police sources, a handwritten note was recovered from the terrace of the building from where the director allegedly fell.

The note reportedly stated, “No one is responsible for my death”.

The discovery has intensified speculation over whether the filmmaker may have taken the drastic step himself. However, investigators are continuing to examine all angles linked to the incident.

Sources said that his body was scheduled to be sent for post-mortem examination around 3:30 pm. Reports also stated that his only daughter, Aishi Dutta, who lives in Mumbai, is travelling to Kolkata following the tragic news.

Tollywood Personalities Gather At The Residence

The heartbreaking development left many in the Bengali film fraternity stunned. Several well-known figures from Tollywood reportedly rushed to the filmmaker’s residence soon after hearing the news.

For decades, Anik Dutta had carved a unique identity for himself, first through his work in advertising and later as one of Bengali cinema’s most distinctive storytellers.

ALSO READ: Shobhaa De, Ridhima Pandit React To Ananya Panday’s Viral Bharatanatyam Dance Fusion In Chand Mera Dil

The Filmmaker Who Redefined Satirical Bengali Cinema

The director made his debut in Bengali cinema with the 2012 release Bhuter Bhabishyat, a film that instantly established him as a bold and original voice. Wrapped in humour and satire, the film explored society, culture and politics with remarkable sharpness and wit.

His cinema often reflected the influence of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, whose work remained a major inspiration throughout his career. That admiration later took cinematic form in Aparajito, released in 2022, where actor Jeetu Kamal portrayed Ray on screen.

Over the years, the filmmaker created a body of work that stood apart for its distinctive tone and storytelling style. His filmography included projects such as Ashchorjyo Prodeep, the suspense thriller Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Bhobishyoter Bhoot, and Borunbabur Bondhu, based on a story by author Ramapada Chowdhury.

His last release, Joto Kando Kolkatatei, arrived last year and was praised for its sharp, intelligent narrative and layered humour.

With his passing, Bengali cinema has lost a filmmaker who consistently blended intellect, satire and emotion into stories that resonated deeply with audiences.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did filmmaker Anik Dutta pass away?

Filmmaker Anik Dutta passed away following a fall from the rooftop of his residence in Kolkata's Gariahat area.

Was a note found at the scene of Anik Dutta's death?

Yes, a handwritten note stating 'No one is responsible for my death' was reportedly recovered from the terrace where the director allegedly fell.

When did Anik Dutta make his directorial debut in Bengali cinema?

Anik Dutta made his directorial debut in Bengali cinema with the 2012 release 'Bhuter Bhabishyat'.

What were some of Anik Dutta's notable films?

Some of his notable films include 'Bhuter Bhabishyat', 'Aparajito', 'Ashchorjyo Prodeep', 'Meghnad Badh Rahasya', 'Bhobishyoter Bhoot', 'Borunbabur Bondhu', and 'Joto Kando Kolkatatei'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tollywood Kolkata News Bengali Cinema Anik Dutta
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