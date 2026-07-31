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English NewsNewsIndia16 Indians Killed In West Asia Since Start Of US-Iran War, Government Tells Parliament

16 Indians Killed In West Asia Since Start Of US-Iran War, Government Tells Parliament

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha that 10 of the deceased were seafarers.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre reported 16 Indian deaths in West Asia conflict.
  • Government assists affected families; 12 died in Qatar accident.
  • Kin of deceased seafarers receive financial aid, Rs 10 lakh.

The Centre on Friday informed Parliament that 16 Indian nationals have lost their lives in West Asia since the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel intensified earlier this year. Of those, 10 were seafarers, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

The minister shared the details while responding to a question from CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, who had sought information on the number of Indians killed, injured, stranded or evacuated amid the ongoing hostilities in the region.

Singh outlined the government's response to the crisis, including assistance extended to affected Indian nationals and their families through Indian diplomatic missions in the region.

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MEA Details Assistance to Affected Indian Nationals

The minister also informed the House that, in a separate incident unrelated to the conflict, 12 Indian nationals were killed in an accident at the Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the government has been working closely with host countries to provide all possible assistance to the families of those who died. This includes facilitating the early repatriation of mortal remains to India.

The minister added that Indian missions have coordinated with local authorities to ensure injured nationals receive treatment in local hospitals. Missions have also remained in contact with their families and helped make travel arrangements for their safe return to India where required.

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Government Announces Financial Assistance

Singh said the next of kin of seafarers who died in conflict-related incidents are entitled to an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh under the DGMA Welfare Scheme (Seafarers' Welfare Fund Society), subject to due verification.

He added that seafarers covered under Collective Bargaining Agreements are eligible for additional compensation. Officers are entitled to Rs 12 lakh through the Maritime Union of India, while crew members are eligible for Rs 10 lakh through the National Union of Seafarers of India.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many Indian nationals have died in West Asia due to the conflict?

Sixteen Indian nationals have lost their lives in West Asia since the conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel intensified. Ten of these individuals were seafarers.

What assistance is the Indian government providing to affected nationals in West Asia?

Indian diplomatic missions are providing assistance, coordinating with host countries, and facilitating the repatriation of remains. They also ensure injured nationals receive treatment and help with travel arrangements.

Is there financial assistance for the families of seafarers who died in conflict-related incidents?

Yes, families are entitled to an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh under the DGMA Welfare Scheme. Additional compensation of Rs 10-12 lakh is available under Collective Bargaining Agreements.

Were there other incidents involving Indian nationals mentioned besides the West Asia conflict?

Yes, 12 Indian nationals were killed in an accident at the Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar. This incident was explicitly stated to be unrelated to the West Asia conflict.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Session West Asia PARLIAMENT US IRan War
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