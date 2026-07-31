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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Optimistic On Global Tech Rally, Sensex Over 77,950, Nifty Marginally Higher

Dalal Street Optimistic On Global Tech Rally, Sensex Over 77,950, Nifty Marginally Higher

At around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,973.05, up 44.90 points or 0.06 per cent. The Nifty gained 86.10 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 24,403.25.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmark indices opened positively, tracking robust global cues.
  • Strong US tech earnings, falling oil prices boosted market sentiment.
  • Asian markets rallied; Wall Street also closed sharply higher.

Indian benchmark indices opened on a mildly positive note on Friday, tracking strong global cues after technology stocks rallied across Wall Street and Asian markets. Optimism surrounding robust earnings from major US tech companies helped improve investor sentiment, while easing crude oil prices also lent support.

The BSE Sensex rose about 26 points and crossed 77,950, while the NSE Nifty50 inched up 30 points and tested 24,350, as of 9:15 AM.  

GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Opening

Ahead of the opening bell, GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,447, up 89 points, indicating a higher opening for Indian benchmark indices.

At around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,973.05, up 44.90 points or 0.06 per cent. The Nifty gained 86.10 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 24,403.25.

Market participants are expected to keep a close watch on global technology stocks, corporate earnings, commodity prices and overseas market trends through the trading session.

Asian Markets Rally On Technology Boost

Equity markets across Asia posted strong gains after upbeat earnings from US technology giants fuelled buying across semiconductor and technology stocks.

South Korea's Kospi surged more than 13 per cent in early trade, with heavyweight chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics witnessing sharp gains of around 25 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 5.35 per cent, while China's CSI 100 advanced 1.83 per cent, reflecting broad-based optimism across regional markets.

Also Read : E20 Petrol Cuts Emissions By 30%, No Engine Failures Found, Gadkari Tells Parliament

Wall Street Ends Sharply Higher

US equities ended Thursday's session with strong gains after better-than-expected quarterly results from Amazon and Microsoft reinforced confidence in the technology sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.66 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, jumping 2.78 per cent.

The rally has lifted global risk appetite, with investors expecting technology stocks to remain in focus.

Crude Oil Extends Decline

Oil prices remained under pressure on Friday, providing a supportive backdrop for import-dependent economies such as India.

The decline followed reports that the Saudi Arabia-led coalition had proposed stronger defence co-operation in the Red Sea, easing concerns over potential supply disruptions in the region.

The July crude oil futures contract was trading at $88.18 per barrel, down 0.95 per cent.

Gold, Silver Trade Lower

Precious metals edged lower during early trade.

Gold futures slipped 0.22 per cent, while silver futures declined 0.10 per cent, as improving global risk sentiment reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Also Read : Bank Holidays In August 2026: Independence Day, Onam, Raksha Bandhan And More

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian benchmark indices open on Friday?

Indian benchmark indices opened on a mildly positive note. The BSE Sensex rose about 26 points, and the NSE Nifty50 inched up 30 points.

What factors contributed to the positive opening of Indian markets?

Strong global cues, robust earnings from major US tech companies, and easing crude oil prices contributed to the positive sentiment.

How did Asian and US markets perform?

Asian markets rallied due to upbeat US tech earnings, with South Korea's Kospi surging. Wall Street ended sharply higher, led by Amazon and Microsoft results.

What was the trend for crude oil prices?

Crude oil prices remained under pressure on Friday, declining 0.95 percent to $88.18 per barrel. This provides a supportive backdrop for import-dependent economies.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Dalal Street IT Stocks Share Market Today GIFT Nifty Why Markets Are Rising Today Global Tech Rally
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