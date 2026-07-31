Last Day To File ITR: Here's What Missing Today's Deadline Could Cost You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taxpayers face July 31 ITR deadline; late fees apply.

Missing deadline incurs up to ₹5,000 fee and 1% monthly interest.

Belated returns allowed until December 31, no extension expected.

The countdown has begun for taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. With the July 31 deadline just a few hours away, failing to submit the return on time could result in additional compliance costs, including a late filing fee and interest on outstanding tax dues.

While taxpayers who miss the deadline will still have an opportunity to file a belated return, doing so comes with financial implications and fewer options to correct mistakes later.

The July 31 due date applies to individuals filing returns for income earned during Financial Year (FY) 2025-26 whose accounts are not required to be audited and who are not covered under categories such as transfer pricing reporting.

Missing The Deadline Comes At A Cost

Taxpayers who fail to file their returns by July 31 can still submit a belated return, but the Income-tax Act provides for additional charges in such cases.

Under Section 234F of the Income-tax Act, 1961, a late filing fee of up to Rs 5,000 may be levied. However, taxpayers whose total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh will pay a reduced maximum fee of Rs 1,000.

Apart from the late filing fee, taxpayers with pending tax liability may also have to pay interest under Section 234A. The provision imposes interest at the rate of 1 per cent for every month or part of a month on unpaid tax after adjusting advance tax, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and other eligible tax credits. The interest is calculated from the original due date until the return is eventually filed.

Belated Returns Can Still Be Filed

Missing the July 31 deadline does not mean taxpayers lose the opportunity to file their returns altogether.

Under the current provisions, a belated return for AY 2026-27 can be filed until December 31, 2026, unless the government announces a different timeline.

However, filing after the due date does not exempt taxpayers from the applicable fee and interest, making timely compliance the more cost-effective option.

Will The Government Extend The Deadline?

As of now, no extension has been announced for the July 31 deadline.

Any decision to extend the statutory due date can only be taken through a formal notification or order issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Although the CBDT has exercised its powers under Section 119 in the past to extend filing deadlines during exceptional circumstances, including audit-related issues and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been no indication of a similar extension this year.

Tax experts generally advise taxpayers not to wait for a possible extension and instead complete the filing process before the deadline.

Filing On Time Offers Greater Flexibility

Submitting an ITR before the due date also gives taxpayers greater flexibility if they later discover an omission or error in their return.

Returns filed within the prescribed timeline offer wider scope for revision, whereas returns filed after the deadline face restrictions under the law.

Before filing, taxpayers should carefully verify all disclosures, including salary income, deductions, bank interest, capital gains and other taxable income, to minimise the need for subsequent corrections.

Although the Income-tax Act, 2025 came into force on April 1, 2026, returns being filed for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) continue to be governed by the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 under the transition framework. For eligible taxpayers, filing before July 31 ends today remains the best way to avoid additional charges and ensure a smoother compliance process.

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