Why Was Raghav Chadha Silent On NEET? BJP MP Says 'My Job Now Is To Provide Solutions'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghav Chadha explained NEET silence due to changed political responsibility.

His role shifted from questioning government to providing solutions.

He highlighted government's new legislation preventing future paper leaks.

Chadha waited for tangible progress, not seeking immediate headlines.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday addressed questions surrounding his silence on the NEET paper leak controversy, telling Parliament that his political responsibilities had changed after moving from the opposition to the ruling coalition. He said his decision not to speak earlier was not due to a lack of concern, but because he wanted to wait until corrective measures were in place.

From Opposition To Treasury Benches: A Different Responsibility

Explaining his stance, Chadha said his role as an opposition leader had been to question the government and highlight issues affecting citizens. According to him, that responsibility naturally evolved after joining the BJP and becoming part of the treasury benches.

Reflecting on the transition, Chadha said he had fulfilled his earlier responsibilities by raising concerns on behalf of the public whenever necessary. However, he argued that his current position requires a different approach focused on governance rather than criticism.

Summing up the shift in his political role, Chadha said, "My responsibility is no longer to ask questions but to provide solutions."

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Government Highlights Measures To Prevent Future Paper Leaks

Addressing the NEET examination controversy, Chadha pointed to steps taken by the government to strengthen the integrity of the examination process. He said new legislation and a revised regulatory framework had been introduced to tackle paper leak incidents and restore confidence among students and parents.

The Rajya Sabha MP maintained that these reforms were aimed at preventing similar controversies in the future while reinforcing transparency in the examination system. He suggested that the government's response reflected a broader effort to ensure such incidents do not recur.

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'Not Interested In Headlines,' Says Chadha

Chadha also clarified why he chose not to make public statements immediately after the controversy erupted. He said he was not interested in commenting merely to remain in the spotlight or generate media attention.

Instead, he maintained that he had resolved to speak only when tangible progress had been made towards resolving the issue. According to Chadha, meaningful action mattered more than public commentary, and he believed Parliament was the appropriate forum to discuss the issue once concrete measures were underway.

Describing the occasion as significant, he said he had waited until what he called a "historic day" when the process of fixing the system had begun.