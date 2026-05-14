Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 nears two months, collecting Rs 0.37 crore on Day 56.

Bhooth Bangla's Day 27 earnings dropped 26.5% to Rs 1.25 crore.

Raja Shivaji shows resilience mid-week, earning Rs 1.90 crore on Day 13.

Ek Din continues to falter, with minimal earnings on its second Wednesday.

Several films have been running at the box office, including Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Raja Shivaji, Patriot and Daadi Ki Shaadi. Yet, not all have managed to keep audiences coming back. While some titles are holding their ground, others are clearly losing steam.

Among the current lot, Raja Shivaji, playing in both Hindi and Marathi, has shown notable resilience mid-week. In contrast, Ek Din continues to falter, with its numbers painting a rather underwhelming picture.

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Dhurandhar 2 Day 56 Box Office Collection

Even after running for nearly two months in cinemas, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still drawing crowds, though a slight slowdown in now visible. On Day 56, the film collected Rs 0.37 crore, marking a 7.5% dip from the previous day’s Rs 0.40 crore, missing the 1 cr mark yet again. Screened across 739 shows, the film has now amassed Rs 1,144.21 crore in net collections and Rs 1,369.42 crore in gross earnings within India. Overseas, it added Rs 0.03 crore on the same day, pushing its international total to Rs 426.65 crore.

With this, the worldwide gross stands at an impressive Rs 1,796.07 crore, reinforcing its dominant global performance.

Bhooth Bangla Day 27 Box Office Collection

Bhooth Bangla witnessed a sharper decline in collections on Day 27. The Akshay Kumar starrer earned Rs 1.25 crore, down 26.5% from Rs 1.70 crore the previous day. Running in 4,043 shows, it has so far collected Rs 163.05 crore (net) and Rs 193.35 crore (gross) in India. Overseas figures added Rs 0.05 crore on Day 27, taking its total international gross to Rs 53.25 crore.

Its worldwide tally now stands at Rs 246.60 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 6 Box Office Collection

The momentum appears to be fading quickly for Daadi Ki Shaadi. On Day 6, the film collected Rs 0.39 crore, reflecting a 22% drop from Rs 0.50 crore the day before.

Across 1,467 shows, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 4.84 crore, with gross earnings at Rs 5.77 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji Day 13 Box Office Collection

Among the current releases, Raja Shivaji continues to show relative strength. On Day 13, it earned Rs 1.90 crore, slipping 24% from the previous day’s Rs 2.50 crore. The film was screened in 3,770 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 12.9%, with 8% in Hindi and a stronger 18% in Marathi. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 75.05 crore, while gross earnings have reached Rs 88.88 crore.

Despite the drop, it remains one of the more stable performers at the box office right now.

Patriot Day 13 Box Office Collection

Patriot continues its run with modest collections. On Day 13, it earned Rs 0.35 crore, down 25.5% from Rs 0.47 crore the previous day. With 810 shows and an occupancy of 10%, the film’s India net total has climbed to Rs 31.15 crore, while gross collections stand at Rs 36.14 crore.

Globally, the film has collected Rs 79.29 crore, including Rs 43.15 crore from overseas markets.

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Ek Din Day 13 Box Office Collection

The numbers remain disappointing for Ek Din. On its second Wednesday, the film recorded just Rs 0.01 crore in net collections and Rs 0.02 crore in gross earnings. It ran across 120 shows with an occupancy of 12%. The film’s total net collection now stands at Rs 4.29 crore.

Overall, Ek Din has managed Rs 5.49 crore worldwide (Rs 5.04 crore India gross and Rs 0.45 crore overseas), signalling a weak theatrical performance.