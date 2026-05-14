Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom World Cup 2026 Final features first-ever halftime show.

Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will headline the halftime show.

Chris Martin is curating the halftime show for charity.

Shakira and BTS are active with new music and tours.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the grand finale will feature a halftime show and it’s set to be nothing short of extraordinary. Global Citizen confirmed on Thursday, May 14, that global icons Madonna, Shakira and BTS will take centre stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

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A Star-Studded First For The World Cup

The world's biggest stage. An even bigger purpose. On July 19, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show is coming to New York New Jersey Stadium, featuring superstars @Madonna , @shakira , and @bts_bighit , curated by @coldplay ‘s Chris Martin!



A FIFA World Cup first, the… pic.twitter.com/OblQmXTW1M — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 14, 2026

The performance is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium, marking a bold new chapter for the world's biggest sporting event. Traditionally known for uninterrupted play, the World Cup Final will now include an approximately 11-minute musical spectacle designed to captivate a global audience.

Chris Martin Steps In As Curator

Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.



Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen, the show will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund,… pic.twitter.com/H2c2mc9q0b — Coldplay (@coldplay) May 14, 2026

The announcement arrived in an unconventional and playful manner. Chris Martin appeared in a social video alongside beloved characters such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Kermit and Miss Piggy. Adding to the surprise, the clip featured a FaceTime interaction with BTS, giving fans an early taste of the collaboration.

Rather than performing, Martin will take on the role of curator, shaping the creative direction of the show in partnership with Global Citizen.

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Shakira And BTS Bring Global Momentum

Shakira has already sparked excitement by teasing “Dai Dai,” her official World Cup 2026 track with Burna Boy. She is also in the middle of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2026, with stops planned around the final.

Meanwhile, BTS continue their powerful comeback run. The group returned in March 2026 with their sixth studio album, ARIRANG, their first release after completing military service. The album dominated charts, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks, and is currently being supported by their ongoing ARIRANG World Tour extending into 2027.