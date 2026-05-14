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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesColdplay's Chris Martin Curating FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show With BTS, Madonna And Shakira

Coldplay's Chris Martin Curating FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show With BTS, Madonna And Shakira

Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show in 2026, curated by Chris Martin at MetLife Stadium.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 May 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • World Cup 2026 Final features first-ever halftime show.
  • Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will headline the halftime show.
  • Chris Martin is curating the halftime show for charity.
  • Shakira and BTS are active with new music and tours.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the grand finale will feature a halftime show and it’s set to be nothing short of extraordinary. Global Citizen confirmed on Thursday, May 14, that global icons Madonna, Shakira and BTS will take centre stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Katy Perry, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Tyla To Lead Star-Studded Opening Ceremonies – Report

A Star-Studded First For The World Cup

The performance is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium, marking a bold new chapter for the world's biggest sporting event. Traditionally known for uninterrupted play, the World Cup Final will now include an approximately 11-minute musical spectacle designed to captivate a global audience.

Chris Martin Steps In As Curator

The announcement arrived in an unconventional and playful manner. Chris Martin appeared in a social video alongside beloved characters such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Kermit and Miss Piggy. Adding to the surprise, the clip featured a FaceTime interaction with BTS, giving fans an early taste of the collaboration.

Rather than performing, Martin will take on the role of curator, shaping the creative direction of the show in partnership with Global Citizen.

ALSO READ: Conan O'Brien To Host Oscars For The Third Time In A Row And The Academy Is Not Complaining

Shakira And BTS Bring Global Momentum

Shakira has already sparked excitement by teasing “Dai Dai,” her official World Cup 2026 track with Burna Boy. She is also in the middle of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2026, with stops planned around the final.

Meanwhile, BTS continue their powerful comeback run. The group returned in March 2026 with their sixth studio album, ARIRANG, their first release after completing military service. The album dominated charts, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks, and is currently being supported by their ongoing ARIRANG World Tour extending into 2027.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show?

Global icons Madonna, Shakira, and BTS are set to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show.

When and where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show take place?

The performance is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium.

Who is curating the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show?

Chris Martin of Coldplay will serve as the curator for the halftime show, shaping its creative direction.

What is the purpose of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show?

The show will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and is designed to captivate a global audience.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chris Martin Coldplay Shakira Madonna FIFA World Cup 2026 BTS
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